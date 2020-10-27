Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,424 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hunter Comments on U.S. Senate Confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett has the intellect, temperament and credentials to serve on the nation’s highest court. She is a constitutional scholar who brings her brilliant legal mind and disciplined judicial philosophy to the court. Justice Barrett will safeguard the Constitution and uphold the rule of law. She has an unparalleled record of applying the law as written, which will distinguish her lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. I applaud the members of the U.S. Senate who voted to confirm her appointment.”  

Posted on Mon, October 26, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

You just read:

Attorney General Hunter Comments on U.S. Senate Confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.