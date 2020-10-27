Attorney General Hunter Comments on U.S. Senate Confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Justice Amy Coney Barrett has the intellect, temperament and credentials to serve on the nation’s highest court. She is a constitutional scholar who brings her brilliant legal mind and disciplined judicial philosophy to the court. Justice Barrett will safeguard the Constitution and uphold the rule of law. She has an unparalleled record of applying the law as written, which will distinguish her lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. I applaud the members of the U.S. Senate who voted to confirm her appointment.”