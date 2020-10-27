Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody’s Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Experienced and well versed in all facets of the law, Justice Amy Coney Barrett will bring a fair and disciplined approach to the U.S. Supreme Court, undoubtedly upholding the rule of law and the principles set forth in our Constitution. As a respected jurist and a mother of seven, she is a deserving role model to so many and I know she will serve with distinction on our nation’s highest court.”

