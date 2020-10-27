DONY launches B2B face mask for US, UK, KSA, Japan, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong & Canada: 60x reusable antivirus masks
Dony Mask launches a B2B face mask program and has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnamese brand DONY Garment Company is launching the DONY face mask – a reusable, antibacterial, premium fabric mask – in the US, UK, KSA, Japan, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong & Canada after the mask’s tremendous success in countries like Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, and UAE.
“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
The DONY face mask is unisex, comfortable to wear, and follows CDC guidelines for reusable protective masks for civilians. With the launch of this product, DONY is looking to establish strong distributor and reseller partnerships in the US, UK, KSA, Japan, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong & Canada the way it has in the aforementioned countries.
The Importance of Reusable Masks
The CDC and WHO both recommend wearing a face mask at all times when leaving your house until this pandemic is over. But after months of disposable masks being used in massive quantities all over the world, another problem has become apparent: unsustainability. The CDC now recommends reusable fabric masks for civilians who don't fall into high-risk categories. Consumers in Hungary have begun to shift from using disposable masks to using environmentally friendly ones.
DONY face masks are perfect for this; they follow all CDC guidelines for fabric masks – having two or more layers, being breathable and washable, and having a snug fit – while also being antibacterial and water-resistant. DONY’s happy customers in other countries can attest to the effectiveness of the mask and the company’s services.
"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all of them are following international standards,” says Nicolas Jo, founder, and CEO of textile group JJFT. “The reason why we chose DONY masks is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target … Our company is putting our priorities on Vietnamese factories [like DONY] for sourcing both garments and materials.”
The protective DONY Face Mask: Antibacterial, Water-resistant, Reusable, and Breathable Fabric Cloth Face Covering
The DONY face mask is unisex and breathable – it is fully certified for protective purposes and has three layers; a water-resistant layer that lowers the potential for viral infection, a filter in the middle, and an antibacterial layer on the inside. The masks are shipped in medical packaging – which means they are sealed with EO gas technology to sterilize them. DONY sells in bulk to businesses that can choose to have their custom label or logo printed on the mask.
“We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the [COVID-19] pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” says Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of DONY Garment Company. “We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”
Some of the DONY face masks certifications are as follows:
• C.E Certification for export in European markets and Free-Sale Certification for the free flow of products overseas
• TUV Reach Certification for being toxin-free and safe for long-term use
• Aseptic Inspection Certification to guarantee biological friendliness
• Intertek Global Certification for 100% water-resistance, 99.95% UV protection, 99.9% antibacterial protection for up to 60 washes, and 99% antibacterial protection after 60% protection
• DGA Certification by the French Ministry of Armed Forces for 99% resistance to COVID-19 when new, and 96% after 30 washes
• Certification for breathability – the mask is suitable for use in sports
“The DONY mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable,” says Mr. Pham, adding, “All DONY masks are sterilized with E.O. gas before reaching consumers to ensure that they are free from viruses and bacteria.”
“The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Vietnam is the right country to provide it,” says Mr. Pham. “In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit … Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity; we can now produce nearly a quarter-million Dony Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.”
Partnering with DONY
As a DONY Exclusive Distributor, the partner enjoys the following perks:
• Becoming the sole DONY representative for selling its masks on partner respective territory
• Receiving the support of DONY’s sales and production team, and the media support of its domestic and foreign channels
• Getting preferential treatment including better prices, priority production order, and free samples with partner preferred logo, label, and packaging
• Remaining under DONY’s proprietary customer protection policy and being appointed a DONY management representative for partner area
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.
Another reason for the DONY mask’s popularity is how comfortable it is for long-term wear in addition to being protective.
