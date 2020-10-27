Statement by Religious Liberty Expert and Constitutional Attorney Kelly Shackelford on Today’s Senate Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight, the United States Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice to the Supreme Court of the United States to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The following statement in response to the confirmation may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



America knows a good Supreme Court Justice when they see one and today the U.S. Senate confirmed one. As she demonstrated during her confirmation hearing, few people are more qualified to fill a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court or are more deeply committed to the principles of the Constitution than Judge Barrett. She is a stellar choice by the President. Congratulations, Justice Barrett.

