Governor Ivey Commends Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday, following the Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, issued the following statement:

“I applaud the swift Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Amy Coney Barrett’s willingness to serve, despite a hostile political environment, is proof of her strong character and a testament to her commitment to upholding the laws of our country for future generations.

“Previous suggestions from progressives that we need to fundamentally change the court system is a clear attempt at a political power grab to load the bench with judicial activists, not arbiters of the law. In the words of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ‘Nine seems to be a good number…it would be that – one side saying – when we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’

“I thank the president for this extraordinary selection. It is evident that President Trump has put forward a woman who is arguably one of the most qualified picks during the past century. Alabama looks forward to Justice Barrett serving our country with honor and integrity for decades to come. It is my hope and prayer that despite political differences, we can celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our newest Supreme Court Justice, come together as a nation and continue achieving great success.

“Today is a great day for our country and a signal to every little girl – and boy – that the most qualified individual will get the job.”

###