Meridian Communities Starts Construction On Poway Commons in the Poway Town Center
Artemis at Poway Commons by Meridian Communities will feature 48 townhomes and penthouse flats with private elevator access, multi-generational living, generous outdoor spaces and ceilings up to 12 feet.
Metis at Poway Commons by Meridian Communities will feature 13 three-story townhomes with two to three bedrooms that are ideal for first-time buyers.
New 9-acre mixed-use community features 97 for-sale townhomes and flats, 44 affordable apartments for seniors and future retailers at the infill site
“In a nod to Poway High School’s connection to Greek mythology, we’ve named all of our home collections after Greek gods,” said Guy Asaro, president and CEO of Meridian Communities, who has been planning the project for more than three years.
Meridian Communities’ three for-sale collections, all designed by the highly acclaimed Woodley Architectural Group, include Artemis, named for the goddess of wildlife as a tribute to Poway’s strong rural setting; Janus, the god of new beginnings, acknowledging the life-changing experience of buying one’s first home; and Metis, a Titaness who is the mother of Wisdom, in honor of Poway’s excellent educational system.
Chelsea Investment Corporation’s affordable apartments for seniors will be named Apollo, in honor of the Greek sun god who is aligned with healing, medicine, light, and truth.
“These names, and the meaning behind them, reminds us of all the reasons that the Poway Commons is going to make a significant impact on our city,” said Steve Vaus, mayor of Poway. “This is more than a new development. It’s a call to action to welcome a new diversity of residents who have been waiting to call Poway home,” he said.
Artemis will feature 48 townhomes and penthouse flats with private elevator access, multi-generational living, generous outdoor spaces and ceilings up to 12 feet. The homes, ranging from 1,850 to 2,481 square feet of living space, will include three to four bedrooms.
Janus will showcase 36 two-story row homes, ranging in size from approximately 1,476 to 1,605 square feet, with three bedrooms and flex-space loft options. These stylish, innovative homes are ideal for growing families and include spacious master suites and front courtyards.
Metis features 13 affordably priced three-story townhomes with two to three bedrooms that are ideal for first-time buyers. The homes will range from 1,330 to 1,575 square feet and include covered balconies.
All of the Meridian homes will feature attached two-car garages with ample storage space.
Model homes will open in the late first quarter of 2021 with prices anticipated to start in the low $500,000s. For information or to be added to the interest list, visit PowayCommons.com.
“Poway Commons will give working families the chance to live in a beautiful walkable neighborhood, surrounded by excellent schools, convenient shopping, high tech employment centers and everything else that makes Poway the sought-after ‘City in the Country,’” said Asaro. “We’re proud to bring an attainable community of this quality to Poway’s Town Center,” he added.
Chelsea’s condominium-style senior housing will include 39 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments. They will be affordable to households, which earn up to 60 percent of the area median income, according to the developer.
Poway Common’s on-site amenities include a pedestrian pathway along Rattlesnake Creek that will link Poway Road to Community Park and a gathering space with a barbecue and picnic area for residents.
Poway Commons is surrounded by extensive recreational amenities. In addition to its proximity to the library, the community borders Community Park, an active park with a dog park, sports fields, bocce courts, skate park, passive picnic areas, and senior center. The park also includes the newly renovated Poway Community Swim Center with a 50-meter by 25-yard pool with attached diving well and shallow children’s area. The pool offers recreational and lap swimming, lessons and water aerobics.
Poway Commons residents will enjoy a Walk Score® of 82, which ranks the community as “very walkable,” based on the close proximity of dining, shopping, groceries, parks, schools, transit and entertainment. (Walk Score measures the walkability of any address and analyzes hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities.)
The community is also located within a mile of the Poway Business Park along Scrips Poway Parkway. The business park features more than 500 businesses with 18,000 employees.
Meridian Communities is developing Poway Commons in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, a leading provider of equity financing for residential real estate development. The project is the first joint venture between the two firms.
About Meridian Development
Meridian Development is a master-planned community developer and home builder based in San Diego. Its homebuilding arm is Meridian Communities. The company was founded in 2014 by four principal partners who have built thousands of homes, amassed expertise in every aspect of land development, and have been responsible for more than a billion dollars in retail land sales. This blended knowledge has positioned Meridian Development as a premiere land development and asset management company. Currently, Meridian Development is developing Millenia, the 210-acre urban center of South San Diego County, for landowner Stratford Land. The $2 billion project, which encompasses about 80 city blocks in a pedestrian-friendly grid system, is estimated to be the largest and most intense construction site in Southern California.
About IHP Capital Partners
Founded in 1992, IHP Capital Partners is one of the nation's leading real estate investment firms. The company facilitates a path to success for its investor and development partners by providing equity for residential projects throughout the country, with a focus on the western U.S. A tactical partner and trusted fiduciary for nearly 30 years, IHP’s track record is built on experience, expertise and long-term sustained partnerships with well-known institutional investors and a wide range of the industry’s most notable builders and developers. For more information, visit IHPInc.com.
