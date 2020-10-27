Warner announces series of election updates as WV General Election nears

*** Media Notice ***

Charleston, W.Va. — To keep West Virginia voters informed, Secretary of State Mac Warner will provide the following online General Election updates:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10:30am

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10:30am

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10:30am

Monday, Nov. 2 at 10:30am

Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 10:30am

Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10:30am

The updates will last approximately 15 minutes and will be posted on the office's official Facebook and YouTube pages.

Warner and his management team will generally follow this outline with the media updates:

Important Dates & Deadlines:

The Number of Absentee Voters to Date

The Number of Early In-Person Voters to Date

Election Cybersecurity Update

Health and Safety Precautions for Voting In-Person

Measures in Place to Prevent Voter Fraud

Media outlets are encouraged to share the virtual media update feed from the Facebook page titled "West Virginia Secretary of State's Office".

After each update, Warner will be easily available by phone to take individual interviews from members of the media.

To schedule an individual phone interview with Warner after any of the virtual updates, please contact Jennifer Gardner at 304-356-2616.