Warner announces series of election updates as WV General Election nears
*** Media Notice ***
Charleston, W.Va. — To keep West Virginia voters informed, Secretary of State Mac Warner will provide the following online General Election updates:
Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10:30am
Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10:30am
Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10:30am
Monday, Nov. 2 at 10:30am
Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 10:30am
Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10:30am
The updates will last approximately 15 minutes and will be posted on the office's official Facebook and YouTube pages.
Warner and his management team will generally follow this outline with the media updates:
Important Dates & Deadlines:
The Number of Absentee Voters to Date
The Number of Early In-Person Voters to Date
Election Cybersecurity Update
Health and Safety Precautions for Voting In-Person
Measures in Place to Prevent Voter Fraud
Media outlets are encouraged to share the virtual media update feed from the Facebook page titled "West Virginia Secretary of State's Office".
After each update, Warner will be easily available by phone to take individual interviews from members of the media.
To schedule an individual phone interview with Warner after any of the virtual updates, please contact Jennifer Gardner at 304-356-2616.