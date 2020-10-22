2020-10-22 12:02:12.62 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in St. Louis C-Store

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alexander Evri claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the Oct. 7 drawing. The winning numbers on Oct. 7 were 6, 24, 30, 53, and 56, with a Powerball number of 19. The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K, 7449 Olive Blvd., in St. Louis.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $102 million. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

