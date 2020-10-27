Over half planning to break the ‘rule of six’ at Christmas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

51% now planning to celebrate at home this Christmas so they can break the rule of six in private

Just 2% said they were no longer eating out due to their fear of catching the virus

77% said if ‘rule of six’ was lifted they would rebook reservations over the Christmas period to eat out in a larger group

Over half of the public are planning to break the ‘rule of six’ this Christmas by celebrating privately at home with friends and family a new survey has revealed. 77% said they would rebook Christmas reservations if the ‘rule of six’ banning larger gatherings was lifted, while just 2% said they were no longer eating out due to the fear of catching the virus.

With the three-tier system enforcing the ‘rule of six’ in England for all dining out and the highest tier also requiring the six to be just one household/bubble, along with a ‘circuit breaker’ now in Wales, most people aren’t waiting on the Prime Minister to lift the ‘rule of six’ for Christmas Day. Just 8% said they would rebook as it gets closer to Christmas to eat out in smaller groups on separate days to follow the rules.

The new research of 2,000 consumers in England by Adactus, a specialist in booking and reservation systems, found that while 37% had cancelled their Christmas day bookings to eat out in a pub, restaurant or hotel, the restrictions were resulting in cancellations right across the Christmas period, with 45% also cancelling or changing plans to eat out on New Year’s Eve, 26% on Boxing Day and 19% on Christmas Eve.

69% said they had changed plans or cancelled reservations to eat out because their party would exceed the ‘rule of 6’, while 23% also cited the 10pm curfew to their celebrations. 66% said their cancelled bookings included their office Christmas party this December, 26% their annual family Christmas dinner, 16% a dinner with friends and 6% meals out Christmas shopping with friends. 41% said there was now no chance of them rebooking any reservations due to the rules and they would follow the ‘rule of six’ at home.

When it came to recording ‘Track and Trace’ details in a pub, restaurant or hotel, 89% of the public said this was being done manually with a clipboard/folder/book, just 5% on the NHS app and 5% via the venue’s app – with 85% also saying that any paper recordings were also left out at the venue in full view of anyone.

Scott Muncaster, Managing Director of Adactus and creator of the SmartQ Smart Bookings system said: “Clearly our study has found that people are not changing their Christmas plans to eat out due to their fear of catching the virus, but as a result of the ‘rule of six’ and 10pm curfew. Many people would still like to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with meals out but are being put off by the restrictions and curfew which will clearly damage the hospitality industry at what is traditionally its busiest time of year.”

