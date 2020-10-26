Arrest Made in a Homicide: 7000 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 7000 block of Blair Road, Northwest.

At approximately 11:41 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon canvassing the area, officers located a second adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, in the 7000 block of 5th Street, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the second adult male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The first adult male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Phillip Roache, of Waldorf, MD.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Jacobi Williams, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

Williams has a prior arrest history that includes Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. At the time of the offense, Williams was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.