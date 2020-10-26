(Subscription required) Walton also likes to share a comparison with the jury pool about their role. "I give them this little spiel about how in my humble opinion that jury duty is the second most important thing that they can do as a citizen of our country," she said. "It's second to military service."
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Laura Walton
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.