Meridian Corporation Reports Net Income of $9.2 Million, or $1.51 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

                         
  2020   2020   2020   2019  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   3rd QTR  
Income:                        
Net income - consolidated $  9,212   $  5,713   $  2,516   $  3,317  
Diluted earnings per common share $  1.51   $  0.94   $  0.39   $  0.52  

“Meridian achieved historic earnings for the third quarter, with annualized return on average equity of 29.30% and annualized return on average assets of 2.29%. This resulted from cyclical and seasonally-high mortgage production, as well as growth in our core commercial loan business, including SBA loan and sale activities,” said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO. “The strength in housing throughout our markets in PA/NJ/DE/MD has provided lending opportunities in our construction business, and tremendous demand in mortgage.  Despite the pandemic, our consistent outreach efforts are resulting in double digit commercial loan growth, which includes our new leasing business. We have also benefited from executing PPP loans for non-customers who bring their other business to us.”

“The mortgage business, which we expanded this year by bringing on a high-performing team in the MD/DC region, has been profitable for us each year since inception in 2010. It’s been a good hedge recently, as declining rates boost the refinance and purchase business while it narrowed our net interest margin. With an estimated $10 trillion in refi-eligible mortgage loans remaining, we think the business can stay robust for the next few quarters.”

“We are closely watching certain modified loans and other loans we consider at risk due to the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown.  We added $4.0 million in loan loss provisions during the quarter to address the general deterioration in economic conditions,” Annas continued.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, was 1.27% as of September 30, 2020, up from the 0.98% recorded as of December 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.59% as of September 30, 2020, up from the 1.00% recorded as of December 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Update

  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program.  As of September 30, 2020, Meridian has assisted 928 clients in need of short-term funding by providing nearly $260 million in PPP loans. Our PPP team has now moved on to working with borrowers to assist them through the forgiveness process.
  • Industry Exposure.  Meridian continues to monitor businesses substantially impacted by the pandemic. Commercial portfolios such as retail trade, hospitality, residential spec construction and advertising/marketing are notably more affected and have required assistance. At September 30, 2020, Meridian’s exposure as a percent of the total commercial loan portfolio to these industries was 1.9%, 1.9%, 5.0%, and 1.5%, respectively.
  • Assistance Provided to Loan Customers.  During the pandemic, Meridian also worked with commercial, construction and residential loan customers to provide assistance. In total, $154.1 million of  loans covering approximately 200 borrowers were assisted with loan payment holidays of 3-6 months.  As of October 23, 2020,  $135.0 million of loans had returned to their original payment terms with $19.1 million in loans still in forbearance.
  • Loan Loss Reserve.  Meridian recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, in addition to the $3.2 million already provided for during the first and second quarters of 2020 combined, due to the continued economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. $1.5 million of the third quarter provision was related to a specific reserve placed on an impaired commercial loan.
  • Liquidity and Capital Management.  Meridian continues to be well positioned with adequate levels of cash, liquid assets, capital and reserves as of September 30, 2020.  At September 30, 2020, Meridian’s tangible common equity to average tangible asset ratio was 7.26% and  total risked based capital was 14.71%. All capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory requirements.

Income Statement Highlights

Third quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2020:

  • Net income was $9.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 61.3%, driven by strong non-interest income for the quarter.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter was $15.9 million, an increase of $6.9 million or 76.5%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.
  • Total revenue was $44.9 million, an increase of $11.2 million or 33.2%.
  • Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 9.7%, with interest expense down $293 thousand or 8.5%.
  • Non-interest income increased $10.4 million or 55.5%, driven by mortgage banking revenue, fee income and gains on sale of securities.
    •  Mortgage banking net revenue increased $5.0 million, or 29.9%, due to higher levels of originations and refinancings stemming from the historically low rate environment as well as the expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland that took place in the first quarter of 2020.
    • The increase in mortgage pipeline generated significant positive fair value changes in both derivative instruments as well as loans held-for-sale of $6.0 million, combined.  These changes were partially offset by hedging losses of $2.6 million.
    • The net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale increased $1.3 million.
    • Other fee income was up $390 thousand, or 91.4%, as fees for various services were up quarter over quarter due to an increase in business activity.
  • Provision for loan losses was $4.0 million compared to the second quarter 2020 provision for loan losses of $1.6 million.
  • Non-interest expenses increased $4.6 million, or 21.5%, driven by an increase in salaries and benefits.
  • On October 22, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable November 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

September 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019:

  • Total assets increased $608.6 million, or 52.9%, to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total loans increased $342.1 million, or 35.5%, to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020.  PPP loans contributed $254.2 million net to this increase.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $191.4 million, or 568%, to $225.2 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Mortgage segment originated $1.5 billion in loans year-to-date September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits grew $357.9 million, or 42.0%, to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2020.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew $54.4 million, or 39.0%, to $193.9 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Borrowings from the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) were $236.0 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Meridian repurchased 316,625 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2020, at an average price of $18.10, fulfilling the previously announced repurchase authorization.
  • Meridian Corporation established a $2 million stock purchase authorization with the Meridian Corporation Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”).  As of September 30, 2020 the ESOP had fully utilized the $2 million loan to purchase Meridian Corporation common shares.

Select Condensed Financial Information

                             
  For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
Income:                            
Net income - consolidated $  9,212     $  5,713     $  2,516     $  3,137     $  3,317  
Basic earnings per common share $  1.51     $  0.94     $  0.39     $  0.49     $  0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share $  1.51     $  0.94     $  0.39     $  0.49     $  0.52  
Net interest income - consolidated $  12,715     $  11,597     $  9,666     $  9,664     $  9,274  
                             
  At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
Balance Sheet:                            
Total assets $  1,758,648     $  1,579,083     $  1,303,442     $  1,150,019     $  1,126,937  
Loans, net of fees and costs    1,306,846        1,262,968        1,021,561        964,710        935,858  
Total deposits    1,209,024        1,166,697        993,753        851,168        858,461  
Non-interest bearing deposits    193,851        214,367        140,826        139,450        129,302  
Stockholders' Equity    131,832        125,518        118,033        120,695        117,772  
                             
  At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):                            
Total assets $  1,598,306     $  1,477,120     $  1,156,682     $  1,105,246     $  1,059,456  
Loans, net of fees and costs    1,275,046        1,194,197        981,303        956,598        912,781  
Total deposits    1,180,332        1,155,690        926,741        859,611        844,568  
Non-interest bearing deposits    193,020        223,253        137,141        137,578        126,101  
Stockholders' Equity    125,053        119,937        120,469        119,575        116,547  
                             
  At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
  September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets - consolidated   2.29 %     1.56 %     0.87 %     1.13 %     1.24 %
Return on average equity - consolidated   29.30 %     19.16 %     8.40 %     10.41 %     11.29 %

 

Income Statement Summary

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net income was $9.2 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The increase quarter-over-quarter was due largely to the increase in net interest income of $1.1 million, combined with increased non-interest income of $10.4 million, partially offset by increases in the provision for loan losses, non-interest expense and income taxes of $2.3 million, $4.6 million, and $1.1 million, respectively. 

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 9.7%, to $12.7 million from $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.  The growth in net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $127.2 million.  The increase in average interest earning assets over this period was the result of increased PPP loans, commercial real estate loans, along with an increase to the average balance on residential real estate loans held for sale.  The net interest margin held steady at 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.27% for the second quarter due to a 21 basis point decline in interest expense on deposits which nearly offset the decline in the yield on the loan portfolio.  The margin was impacted 21 basis points from the effects of the PPP loan program combined with the use of PPPLF borrowings.

The provision for loan losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a $1.6 million provision for the second quarter of 2020. These provisions were due largely to qualitative provisioning for the continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the third quarter provision was also impacted by a $1.5 million specific reserve placed on an impaired commercial loan.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $29.1 million, up $10.4 million or 55.5%, from the second quarter of 2020. This increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $5.0 million or 29.9% over the second quarter of 2020.  The significant increase in the third quarter of 2020 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $708.1 million in loans during the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $172.2 million, or 32.1%, from the prior quarter.  Refinance activity represented 54% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 64% for the second quarter of 2020.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020.  The decrease in net hedging losses of $664 thousand also had a positive impact on non-interest income.

Wealth management revenue increased $98 thousand, or 11.5%, quarter-over-quarter due to the more favorable market conditions that existed in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter.  Wealth management revenue is largely based on the valuation of assets under management measured at the end of the prior quarter, therefore this revenue for the third quarter was aided by the rebound of the financial markets at the end of the second quarter, despite the impact of the pandemic.

Non-interest income from the sales of investments amounted to $1.3 million during the quarter.  Other fee income was up $390 thousand or 91.1% from the second quarter of 2020 due to $188 thousand in swap fee income recorded in the third quarter of 2020, combined with an increase of $85 thousand in MLSS fee income as loan closing activity increased quarter over quarter. Fee income was also up due to an increase of $73 thousand in other mortgage fee income.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million, up $4.6 million or 21.5%, from the second quarter of 2020.  The increase is largely attributable to the variable expenses from our mortgage division during the quarter, particularly commissions.  Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $20.4 million, an increase of $4.2 million or 26.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Of this increase, $3.0 million relates to the mortgage division.  Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased quarter over quarter. As noted above, in the first quarter of 2020 we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland and to date we have hired nearly 90 individuals.

Advertising expenses increased by $176 thousand or 29.1% during the third quarter of 2020, due mainly to an increase in marketing related costs from the mortgage division. Professional fees decreased $89 thousand or 11.6%, from the second quarter of 2020 due a decrease in certain audit related fees and external legal costs, offset by an increase in consulting costs due to an increase in projects of the bank. 

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Net income was $9.2 million, or $1.51 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due largely to the increase in interest income on loans, combined with an increase in mortgage banking activity. 

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 37.1%, over net interest income of $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The growth in net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $538.1 million partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin of 35 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the 122 basis point decline overall in the yield on the loan portfolio, offset somewhat by a 111 basis point decline in interest expense on deposit balances. 

The provision for loan losses of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 was due largely to qualitative provisioning for the continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a $1.5 million specific reserve placed on an impaired commercial loan.  The provision for loan losses was $705 thousand for the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $29.1 million, up $19.9 million or 215.6% from the comparable period in 2019. This overall increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $14.5 million or 198.2% over the third quarter of 2019.  The significant increase in 2020 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $708.1 million in loans during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $517.4 million, or 271.2%, from the third quarter of 2019.  Refinance activity represented 54% of the total loans originated for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 46% for the third quarter of 2019.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $6.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $54 thousand for the third quarter of 2019. These changes were offset by increases in net hedging losses of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans increased $23 thousand year-over-year as the number of loans sold for the three months ended September 30, 2020 outpaced the number of SBA loans sold in the prior year comparable quarter.  Wealth management revenue increased $29 thousand year-over-year due to the favorable market conditions discussed above.  Other fee income was up $387 thousand or 89.8% from the third quarter of 2019 due to $188 thousand in swap fee income recorded in the third quarter of 2020, combined with an increase of $85 thousand in MLSS fee income as loan closing activity increased quarter over quarter. Fee income was also up due to an increase of $73 thousand in other mortgage fee income.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million, up $12.3 million or 90.7%, from the comparable period in 2019.  The increase is largely attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased $11.1 million or 119.4%, from the comparable period in 2019.  Of this increase, $10.0 million relates to the mortgage division.  Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased from the prior year comparable quarter as we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland with the hiring of nearly 90 individuals since the first quarter of 2020. The number of full time employees at Meridian, particularly in SBA and lease lending, also increased over this period.

Loan expenses increased $300 thousand or 156.3%, from the comparable period in 2019, reflecting the higher levels of loan originations. Occupancy expense increased $162 thousand or 17.1%, from the third quarter of 2019 as the result of rent expense incurred at loan production locations for our mortgage division expansion into Maryland.  Advertising and promotion expense increased $207 thousand, or 36.1%, from the comparable period in 2019.  This increase was due to an increase in the number and length of advertising campaigns in addition to an increase in marketing costs for the mortgage division.  Data processing costs increased $117 thousand or 34.2%, from the third quarter of 2019 as the result of increased loan processing activity from our mortgage division, combined with processing activity relating to PPP loans.  Professional fees decreased $139 thousand or 17.0% due to a decline in legal and consulting expenses.  Other expenses were up $481 thousand or 55.7%, as information technology related costs increased $99 thousand, FDIC and PA shares tax bank assessments due to the growing size of the Corporation increased $180 thousand, combined with an increase of $126 thousand in miscellaneous expenses.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net income was $17.4 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was due largely to the increase in net interest income of $7.3 million, combined with increased non-interest income of $34.3 million, partially offset by increases in the provision for loan losses, non-interest expense, and income taxes of $6.2 million, $22.2 million, and $3.2 million, respectively. 

Net interest income increased $7.3 million, or 27.4%, to $34.0 million from $26.7 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  The growth in net interest income over this period reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $393.8 million.  The increase in average interest earning assets over this period was the result of the addition of PPP loans in 2020, as well as increases in the average balances of commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, small business loans, and construction loans, along with an increase to the average balance of residential real estate loans held for sale.  The net interest margin declined to 3.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from 3.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to a decline in the yield on loans of 97 basis points, while the cost of funds also declined over this period by 73 basis points.  The margin over this period was impacted 13 basis points from the effects of the PPP loan program combined with the use of PPPLF borrowings.

The provision for loan losses was $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a $938 thousand provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for the current year period was due largely to qualitative provisioning for the continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the impact of a $1.5 million specific reserve placed on an impaired commercial loan.

Total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $ 57.0 million, up $34.3 million or 151.5%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division as mortgage banking net revenue increased $27.8 million or 157.7% over the prior year period.  The significant increase in the current year period came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $1.5 billion in loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $895.6 million, or 148.5%, from the prior year period.  Refinance activity represented 59% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $10.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  These changes were offset by increases in net hedging losses of $6.6 million.

Wealth management revenue increased $127 thousand, or 4.7%, year-over-year due to the more favorable market conditions that existed in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the prior year comparable period. 

Non-interest income from the sales of investments amounted to $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million from the prior year period, while income from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans increased $671 thousand, or 58.3%, from the prior year period, to $1.8 million. Other fee income was up $504 thousand or 42.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from the nine months ended September 30, 2019 due to $255 thousand in swap fee income recorded in the current year period, combined with increases of $153 thousand and $201 thousand in MLSS fee income, and mortgage fee income, respectively, as loan closing activity increased period-over-period.

Total non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $61.2 million, up $22.2 million or 56.9%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2019.  The increase is largely attributable to the variable expenses from loan originations overall, particularly mortgage commissions.   Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $46.5 million, an increase of $20.7 million or 80.4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Of this increase, $18.9 million relates to the mortgage division.  Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased year-over-year. As noted above, in the first quarter of 2020, we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland with the hiring of nearly 90 individuals year to date.

Loan expenses increased by $628 thousand or 133.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting the higher levels of commercial and consumer loan originations during the current year. Advertising expenses increased by $227 thousand or 12.8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, due mainly to an increase in marketing related costs from the mortgage division. Professional fees increased $118 thousand or 5.9%, compared to the prior year period due to a decrease in certain audit related fees and external legal costs, offset by an increase in consulting costs for bank-wide projects.


Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $1.8 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2019. Total assets increased $608.6 million, or 52.9%, from December 31, 2019 and $631.7 million, or 56.1%, from September 30, 2019, primarily due to strong loan growth.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale, grew $342.1 million, or 35.5%, to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, from $964.7 million as of December 31, 2019 and $371.0 million or 39.6% from $935.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The increase in loans for both periods is attributable largely to the $260 million in PPP loans granted to borrowers during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. There was also growth in several commercial categories as we continue to grow our presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial real estate loans increased $103.8 million, or 27.8% from December 31, 2019, and $113.3 million, or 31.2% from September 30, 2019. Commercial loans decreased $14.4 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2019, and $7.6 million, or 3.9% from September 30, 2019. Small business loans increased $22.8 million, or 104.4% from December 31, 2019, and $29.9 million, or 203.3% from September 30, 2019.  Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $191.5 million, or 568.0%, to $225.2 million as of September 30, 2020 from $33.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $176.5 million from $48.6 million as of September 30, 2019. The increase in mortgage originations is primarily the result of the expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland as well as the increase in refinance activity throughout all areas of our mortgage division.

Deposits were $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, up $357.9 million, or 42.0%, from December 31, 2019, and up $350.6 million, or 40.8%, from September 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $54.4 million, or 39.0%, from December 31, 2019 and increased $64.5 million, or 49.9%, from September 30, 2019. Interest-bearing checking accounts increased $124.2 million, or 131.6%, from December 31, 2019, and increased $138.0 million or 171.3% from September 30, 2019.  Money market accounts/savings accounts increased $185.6 million, or 60.8% since December 31, 2019 and $163.4 million, or 49.9%, since September 30, 2019. Increases in core deposits were driven from PPP loan customers as well as new business and municipal relationships.  Certificates of deposit decreased $6.4 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 and decreased $15.5 million, or 4.8%, from September 30, 2019.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $131.8 million, or 7.50% of total assets as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $120.7 million, or 10.50% of total assets as of December 31, 2019. The change in stockholders’ equity is the result of year-to-date net income of $17.4 million and an increase in unrealized gain on AFS securities of $1.5 million, partially offset by unearned compensation due to leveraged ESOP of $2 million and dividends paid of $756 thousand. As of September 30, 2020, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.77% for the Corporation and 11.53% for the Bank, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 9.97% for the Corporation and 13.09% for the Bank, and total risk-based capital was 14.71% for the Corporation and 14.75% for the Bank. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 7.26% for the Corporation and 9.51% for the Bank. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.  Tangible book value per share was $20.76 as of September 30, 2020, compared with $18.09 as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains strong year-over-year despite the pressures that the COVD-19 pandemic has had on businesses and the economy locally and nationally. Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.01% of total average loans for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, compared with net recoveries of 0.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of 0.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $7.9 million as of September 30, 2020, $3.4 million as of December 31, 2019, and $4.0 million as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of September 30, 2020 was 0.45% compared to 0.30% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.36% as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans, was 1.27% as of September 30, 2020, up from the 0.98% recorded as of December 31, 2019 and 1.00% as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.59% as of September 30, 2020, up from the 1.00% recorded as of December 31, 2019 and 1.01% as of September 30, 2019. PPP loans are excluded from calculation of this ratio as they are guaranteed by the SBA and therefore we have not provided for in the allowance for loan losses. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland with more than 20 offices and a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access.  For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com.  Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.  Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q and current reports on Form 8‑K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10‑K and Form 10‑Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

Contact:

Christopher J. Annas 
484-568-5001

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



APPENDIX  -    FINANCIAL RATIOS

                             
  Quarterly
  2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Earnings and Per Share Data                            
Net income $  9,212     $  5,713     $  2,516     $  3,137     $  3,317  
Basic earnings per common share    1.51        0.94        0.39        0.49        0.52  
Diluted earnings per common share    1.51        0.94        0.39        0.49        0.52  
Common shares outstanding    6,130        6,094        6,094        6,404        6,408  
                             
Performance Ratios                            
Return on average assets - consolidated   2.29 %     1.56 %     0.87 %     1.13 %     1.24 %
Return on average equity - consolidated   29.30 %     19.16 %     8.40 %     10.41 %     11.29 %
Net interest margin (TEY)   3.26 %     3.27 %     3.49 %     3.61 %     3.61 %
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1)   3.47 %     3.41 %     3.49 %     3.61 %     3.61 %
Yield on earning assets (TEY)   4.07 %     4.24 %     4.98 %     5.18 %     5.29 %
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) (1)   4.39 %     4.50 %     4.98 %     5.18 %     5.29 %
Cost of funds   0.86 %     1.09 %     1.62 %     1.71 %     1.83 %
Efficiency ratio   62 %     70 %     74 %     77 %     73 %
                             
Asset Quality Ratios                            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     (0.03 %)     0.00 %
Non-performing loans/Total loans   0.52 %     0.54 %     0.58 %     0.34 %     0.40 %
Non-performing assets/Total assets   0.45 %     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.30 %     0.36 %
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment   1.27 %     1.01 %     1.08 %     0.98 %     1.00 %
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1)   1.59 %     1.27 %     1.10 %     1.00 %     1.01 %
Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans   209.46 %     170.59 %     168.28 %     281.24 %     236.95 %
                             
Capital Ratios                            
Book value per common share $  21.51     $  20.60     $  19.37     $  18.84     $  18.38  
Tangible book value per common share $  20.76     $  19.84     $  18.60     $  18.09     $  17.62  
Total equity/Total assets   7.50 %     7.95 %     9.06 %     10.50 %     10.45 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   7.26 %     7.68 %     8.73 %     10.12 %     10.06 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   9.51 %     10.15 %     11.77 %     13.52 %     10.06 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation   8.77 %     8.06 %     9.80 %     10.55 %     10.69 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   11.53 %     10.71 %     13.22 %     14.08 %     10.69 %
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   9.97 %     10.24 %     10.12 %     11.21 %     11.25 %
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   13.09 %     13.60 %     13.66 %     14.98 %     11.25 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   9.97 %     10.24 %     10.12 %     11.21 %     11.25 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   13.09 %     13.60 %     13.66 %     14.98 %     11.25 %
Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation   14.71 %     14.91 %     14.80 %     16.10 %     13.11 %
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   14.75 %     14.91 %     14.84 %     16.09 %     13.11 %

      (1)     Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.


 

                         
    Statements of Income (Unaudited)   Statements of Income (Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)      September 30, 2020      September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Interest Income                        
Interest and fees on loans   $  15,321     $  13,152     $  43,048     $  37,686  
Investments and cash      559        438        1,681        1,301  
Total interest income      15,880        13,590        44,729        38,987  
                         
Interest Expense                        
Deposits      2,235        3,633        8,064        10,584  
Borrowings      930        683        2,687        1,731  
   Total interest expense      3,165        4,316        10,751        12,315  
                         
Net interest income      12,715        9,274        33,978        26,672  
Provision for loan losses      3,956        705        7,139        938  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses      8,759        8,569        26,839        25,734  
                         
Non-Interest Income                        
Mortgage banking income      21,812        7,315        45,395        17,617  
Wealth management income      951        922        2,825        2,698  
SBA income      641        635        1,821        1,150  
Earnings on investment in life insurance      70        74        210        218  
Net change in fair value of derivative instruments      3,028        —        6,346        (16 )
Net change in fair value of loans held for sale      2,932        54        4,424        (82 )
Net change in fair value of loans held for investment      93        (24 )      174        390  
Loss on hedging activity      (2,637 )      (300 )      (7,363 )      (792 )
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale      1,290        74        1,345        212  
Unrealized gains on equity securities      34        —        34        —  
Service charges      28        28        77        82  
Other      818        431        1,684        1,179  
Total non-interest income      29,060        9,209        56,972        22,656  
                         
Non-Interest Expenses                        
Salaries and employee benefits      20,447        9,319        46,529        25,789  
Occupancy and equipment      1,108        946        3,159        2,845  
Loan expenses      492        192        1,100        472  
Professional fees      681        820        2,118        2,000  
Advertising and promotion      781        574        1,996        1,769  
Data processing      460        343        1,260        990  
Information technology      394        334        1,100        919  
Communications      126        155        443        510  
Other      1,345        864        3,447        3,686  
Total non-interest expenses      25,834        13,547        61,152        38,980  
                         
Income before income taxes      11,985        4,231        22,659        9,410  
Income tax expense      2,773        914        5,218        2,065  
Net Income   $  9,212     $  3,317     $  17,441     $  7,345  
                         
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding      6,099        6,407        6,172        6,407  
Basic earnings per common share   $  1.51     $  0.52     $  2.83     $  1.15  
                         
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding      6,110        6,437        6,193        6,436  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  1.51     $  0.52     $  2.82     $  1.14  



                             
  Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Assets                            
Cash & cash equivalents $  75,869     $  46,741     $  37,522     $  39,371     $  40,532  
Investment securities    110,936        104,712        99,324        68,645        61,571  
Mortgage loans held for sale    225,150        117,691        107,506        33,704        48,615  
Loans, net of fees and costs    1,306,846        1,262,968        1,021,561        964,710        935,858  
Allowance for loan losses    (16,573 )      (12,706 )      (11,098 )      (9,513 )      (9,312 )
Bank premises and equipment, net    8,065        8,284        8,410        8,636        8,929  
Bank owned life insurance    12,069        11,999        11,930        11,859        11,787  
Other real estate owned    —        —        —        120        120  
Goodwill and intangible assets    4,568        4,636        4,704        4,773        4,841  
Other assets    31,718        34,758        23,583        27,714        23,996  
Total Assets $  1,758,648     $  1,579,083     $  1,303,442     $  1,150,019     $  1,126,937  
                             
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Non-interest bearing deposits $  193,851     $  214,367     $  140,826     $  139,450     $  129,302  
Interest bearing deposits                            
Interest checking    218,637        212,596        183,381        94,416        80,588  
Money market / savings accounts    491,079        419,886        362,370        305,473        327,643  
Certificates of deposit    305,457        319,848        307,176        311,829        320,928  
Total interest bearing deposits    1,015,173        952,330        852,927        711,718        729,159  
Total deposits    1,209,024        1,166,697        993,753        851,168        858,461  
Borrowings    354,370        232,491        134,730        126,799        131,588  
Subordinated debt    40,814        40,809        40,885        40,962        9,176  
Other liabilities    22,608        13,568        16,041        10,395        9,940  
Total Liabilities    1,626,816        1,453,565        1,185,409        1,029,324        1,009,165  
                             
Stockholders' Equity    131,832        125,518        118,033        120,695        117,772  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $  1,758,648     $  1,579,083     $  1,303,442     $  1,150,019     $  1,126,937  



                             
  Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019      September 30, 2019
Interest income $  15,880   $  15,055   $  13,794   $  13,877     $  13,590
Interest expense    3,165      3,458      4,128      4,213        4,316
Net interest income    12,715      11,597      9,666      9,664        9,274
Provision for loan losses    3,956      1,631      1,552      (38 )      705
Non-interest income    29,060      18,692      9,220      8,343        9,209
Non-interest expense    25,834      21,255      14,063      13,941        13,547
Income before income tax expense    11,985      7,403      3,271      4,104        4,231
Income tax expense    2,773      1,690      755      967        914
Net Income $  9,212   $  5,713   $  2,516   $  3,137     $  3,317
                             
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding    6,099      6,094      6,383      6,407        6,407
Basic earnings per common share $  1.51   $  0.94   $  0.39   $  0.49     $  0.52
                             
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding    6,110      6,107      6,420      6,443        6,437
Diluted earnings per common share $  1.51   $  0.94   $  0.39   $  0.49     $  0.52



                                     
    Segment Information
    Three Months Ended September 30, 2020   Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)      Bank      Wealth      Mortgage      Total      Bank      Wealth      Mortgage      Total
Net interest income   $  12,104    (19 )    630    12,715   $  9,203    4    67    9,274
Provision for loan losses      3,956    —      —    3,956      705    —    —    705
Net interest income after provision      8,148    (19 )    630    8,759      8,498    4    67    8,569
Non-interest income      3,256    951      24,853    29,060      1,251    891    7,067    9,209
Non-interest expense      8,829    788      16,217    25,834      6,915    834    5,798    13,547
Income before income taxes   $  2,575    144      9,266    11,985   $  2,834    61    1,336    4,231



                                     
    Segment Information
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)      Bank      Wealth      Mortgage      Total      Bank      Wealth      Mortgage      Total
Net interest income   $  32,725    (24 )    1,277    33,978   $  26,437    68    167    26,672
Provision for loan losses      7,139    —      —    7,139      938    —    —    938
Net interest income after provision      25,586    (24 )    1,277    26,839      25,499    68    167    25,734
Non-interest income      5,657    2,839      48,476    56,972      2,795    2,588    17,273    22,656
Non-interest expense      23,341    2,363      35,448    61,152      20,312    2,268    16,400    38,980
Income before income taxes   $  7,902    452      14,306    22,659   $  7,982    388    1,040    9,410


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate performance trends and the adequacy of common equity. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

                               
    Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation (Unaudited)
    2020   2020   2020   2019     2019
(Dollars in thousands)   3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Income before income tax expense   $ 11,985   $ 7,403   $ 3,271   $ 4,104     $ 4,231
Provision for loan losses     3,956     1,631     1,552     (38 )     705
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 15,941   $ 9,034   $ 4,823   $ 4,066     $ 4,936



                               
    Reconciliation of PPP / PPPLF Impacted Yields (Unaudited)
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
    3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Net interest margin (TEY)     3.26 %     3.27 %     3.49 %     3.61 %     3.61 %
Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings     0.21 %     0.14 %      —        —        —  
Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings)     3.47 %     3.41 %     3.49 %     3.61 %     3.61 %
                               
Yield on earning assets (TEY)     4.07 %     4.24 %     4.98 %     5.18 %     5.29 %
Impact of PPP loans     0.32 %     0.26 %      —        —        —  
Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans)     4.39 %     4.50 %     4.98 %     5.18 %     5.29 %
                               
                               
    Reconciliation of Allowance for Loan Losses / Total loans (Unaudited)
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
    3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment     1.27 %     1.01 %     1.08 %     0.98 %     1.00 %
Less: Impact of loans held for investment - fair valued     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %
Less: Impact of PPP loans     0.32 %     0.26 %      —        —        —  
Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment (excl. loans at fair value and PPP loans)     1.59 %     1.27 %     1.10 %     1.00 %     1.01 %



                               
    Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation  (Unaudited)
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Total stockholders' equity   $ 131,832     $ 125,518     $ 118,033     $ 120,695     $ 117,772  
Less:                              
Goodwill and intangible assets     (4,568 )     (4,636 )     (4,704 )     (4,773 )     (4,841 )
Tangible common equity   $ 127,264     $ 120,882     $ 113,329     $ 115,922     $ 112,931  
                               
Total assets   $ 1,758,648     $ 1,579,083     $ 1,303,442     $ 1,150,019     $ 1,126,937  
Less:                              
Goodwill and intangible assets     (4,568 )     (4,636 )     (4,704 )     (4,773 )     (4,841 )
Tangible assets   $ 1,754,080     $ 1,574,447     $ 1,298,738     $ 1,145,246     $ 1,122,096  
Tangible common equity ratio - Corporation     7.26 %     7.68 %     8.73 %     10.12 %     10.06 %
                               



                               
    Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank  (Unaudited)
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Total stockholders' equity   $ 171,298     $ 164,446     $ 157,544     $ 159,643     $ 117,772  
Less:                              
Goodwill and intangible assets     (4,568 )     (4,636 )     (4,704 )     (4,773 )     (4,841 )
Tangible common equity   $ 166,730     $ 159,810     $ 152,840     $ 154,870     $ 112,931  
                               
Total assets   $ 1,758,244     $ 1,579,083     $ 1,303,282     $ 1,149,979     $ 1,126,937  
Less:                              
Goodwill and intangible assets     (4,568 )     (4,636 )     (4,704 )     (4,773 )     (4,841 )
Tangible assets   $ 1,753,676     $ 1,574,447     $ 1,298,578     $ 1,145,206     $ 1,122,096  
Tangible common equity ratio - Bank     9.51 %     10.15 %     11.77 %     13.52 %     10.06 %



                               
      Tangible Book Value Reconciliation (Unaudited)
    2020   2020   2020   2019   2019
    3rd QTR   2nd QTR   1st QTR   4th QTR   3rd QTR
Book value per common shares   $  21.51   $  20.60   $  19.37   $  18.84   $  18.38
Less: Impact of goodwill and intangible assets      0.75      0.76      0.77      0.75      0.76
Tangible book value per common share   $  20.76   $  19.84   $  18.60   $  18.09   $  17.62

 

