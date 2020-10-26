Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,398 in the last 365 days.

Information sought about bull and cow moose killed and left to waste near Banks

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding two moose that were recently poached and left to waste on the border of Unit 32 and Unit 32A west of Banks.

Fish and Game conservation officers received a call from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Tuesday, Oct. 18 regarding a cow moose that was shot and left to waste near Dry Buck Road, about three miles west of Banks. 

When officers arrived and investigated, an officer's dog located another bull calf moose that was shot and left just a few yards away from the cow. Officers gathered and are currently processing evidence from the scene, and believe that the two animals were shot sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18. 

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. People can also report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. In addition to CAP, persons with information regarding this case may also contact Officer Josh Leal at 208-989-9321.

This case marks the fifth incident where moose were illegally shot at, and the fourth and fifth moose that were illegally killed in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region in October. Here is more information about the other cases.

You just read:

Information sought about bull and cow moose killed and left to waste near Banks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.