H-3 Freeway Kaneohe bound to close for filming on November 7

Posted on Oct 26, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the closure of the H-3 Freeway Kaneohe/Kailua bound between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Interchange on November 7 for the filming of Magnum P.I.

The full closure of the Kaneohe/Kailua bound lanes is scheduled for:

Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway if traveling to the Windward side as the Kaneohe/Kailua bound H-3 Freeway will be closed from the beginning of the route in Halawa to the Likelike offramp from the H-3 (Exit 9). Real time traffic information for the Koolau routes, including Likelike Highway and Pali Highway, is available on GoAkamai.org

HDOT is permitting this closure for filming due to the economic benefit to the state and the lower traffic volumes during the COVID-19 emergency.

