Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,394 in the last 365 days.

IntriCon to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 third-quarter results on Monday, November 9, 2020, at market close.

Following the release, IntriCon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6348919. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.IntriCon.com.

About IntriCon Corporation
Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
InvestorRelations@intricon.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

IntriCon to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.