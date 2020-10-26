Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PowerFleet Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy duty truck fleets, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day, before the call.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0778
International dial-in: 201-689-8565
Passcode: 38420

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO 
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000 

PowerFleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

