Northrim BanCorp Reports Earnings of $11.9 Million, or $1.84 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q20 compared to $7.5 Million, or $1.11 Per Diluted Share in 3Q19

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $11.86 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.90 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and $7.54 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.   Increased production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment and fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as well as significant loan and deposit growth contributed to record profitability for the quarter.

Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $22.79 million, or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $16.11 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.   The provision for loan losses increased to $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a $1.0 million benefit for loan loss provisions in the first nine months of 2019.

“The effort put forth by all of our employees to meet the needs of our community during the pandemic has resulted in tremendous growth during the last two quarters,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO.   “Strong residential mortgage business along with continued production of PPP and commercial loans during the quarter generated increased income and had a meaningful impact on loan and deposit growth.

“Several events came together during the first nine months of 2020 that contributed to our profitability this year including economic stimulus programs such as the PPP, expanded unemployment benefits, repayment and foreclosure forbearance and other accommodations.   These programs have been helpful to Alaskans and to Alaska businesses; however, going forward, we anticipate most of these programs will be significantly curtailed or eliminated.   Consequently there will be less stimulus support for the Alaskan economy,” Schierhorn said.

“Northrim’s participation in the PPP helped service the needs of our customers and the community,” Schierhorn continued.   “We continued to offer PPP loans to new and existing customers up until the last day of the SBA program in August.   According to the SBA, Northrim originated more PPP loans in Alaska than any other financial institution in Alaska, funding 23% of all PPP loans through the period ending September 30, 2020.   We were able to help 2,888 Alaskan customers receive PPP funding, which is estimated to have helped support approximately 26,0001 Alaskan jobs. Additionally, we implemented several forms of assistance to help our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.”

1Estimated based on the University of Alaska's Analysis of Paycheck Protection Program Loans in Alaska report which indicated 114,000 potential jobs retained (obtained from total of Alaska PPP applications)

COVID-19 Issues:

  • Industry Exposure: Northrim has identified various industries that may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in oil prices.   Though the industries affected may change through the progression of the pandemic, the following sectors for which Northrim has exposure, as a percent of the total loan portfolio excluding SBA PPP loans as of September 30, 2020, are: Tourism (6%), Oil and Gas (6%), Aviation (non-tourism) (5%), Healthcare (7%), Accommodations (3%), Retail (2%) and Restaurants (2%).
  • Customer Accommodations: The Company has implemented assistance to help its customers in the event that they experience financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 in addition to participation in PPP lending.   These accommodations include interest only and deferral options on loan payments, as well as the waiver of various fees related to loans, deposits and other services. The total outstanding principal balance of loan modifications due to the impacts of COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 were as follows:
Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total
Portfolio loans $ 46,056   $ 74,337   $ 120,393  
Number of modifications   16     59     75  


Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total
Portfolio loans $ 64,298   $ 293,224   $ 357,522  
Number of modifications   76     403     479  

Consumer loans represent 1% of total loan modifications identified above. Of the $120 million and 75 loan modifications as of September 30, 2020, approximately $11.4 million and 12 loans have entered into a second modification.

  • Loan Loss Reserve: Northrim booked a loan loss provision of $567,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.   This compares to a provision for loan losses of $404,000 during the previous quarter and a $2.1 million benefit for loan loss provisions in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Credit Quality: Net adversely classified loans improved from $24.2 million at September 30, 2019 to $14.5 million at September 30, 2020. Net loan recoveries were $463,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loan recoveries of $694,000 in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Branch Operations: All branches are fully operational, while a number of customer and employee safety measures continue to be implemented.
  • Growth and Paycheck Protection Program:
    o The Company’s asset base increased during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to commercial and PPP loan originations.
    o During the third quarter, Northrim funded an additional 426 PPP loans totaling $22.7 million to both existing and new customers, bringing the PPP portfolio to approximately 2,888 loans totaling $375.6 million at September 30, 2020.
    o According to the SBA, the Company originated more SBA PPP loans in the State of Alaska than any other financial institution, funding 23% of the number and 28% of the value of all Alaska PPP loans for the period ending June 30, 2020.
    o As of September 30, 2020 Northrim has submitted 17 PPP loans totaling $9.2 million for forgiveness through the SBA.
    o The Company initially utilized the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (the "PPPLF") to fund PPP loans, but has since paid back those funds in full and has funded the SBA PPP loans through core deposits and maturity of long-term investments.
  • Capital Management:   At September 30, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets* ratio was 9.54% and the capital of Northrim Bank (the "Bank") was well in excess of all regulatory requirements.   The Company resumed its stock repurchase program at the end of August and repurchased 89,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2020 at an average price of $26.66, leaving 45,549 shares available under the previously announced repurchase authorization.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Total revenue, which includes net interest income plus other operating income, increased 14% to $39.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 49% compared to $26.8 million in the third quarter a year ago.
    o Community Banking provided 53% of total revenues and 41% of earnings in the third quarter of 2020.
    o Home Mortgage Lending provided 47% of total revenue and 59% of earnings in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 was $18.3 million, up 5% from $17.5 million in the preceding quarter and up 12% from $16.3 million in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”)* was 3.93% in the third quarter of 2020, a 9-basis point contraction compared to the preceding quarter, and a 72-basis point contraction compared to the third quarter a year ago.
  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 2.31% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 22.10% for the third quarter of 2020 and ROAA was 1.62% and ROAE was 14.58% for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Net loans increased 4% to $1.47 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 45% compared to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2019.
  • Total deposits increased 4% to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.74 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased 34% compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier.
  • The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Residential Mortgage, LLC, generated $122 million or 51% more production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • The decrease in mortgage interest rates resulted in a decrease of the Bank's mortgage servicing rights by $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.9 million for the preceding quarter and a decrease of $662,000 for the third quarter a year ago.
Financial Highlights Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Total assets $ 2,097,738   $ 2,016,705   $ 1,691,262   $ 1,643,996   $ 1,616,631  
Total portfolio loans $ 1,492,720   $ 1,433,201   $ 1,081,873   $ 1,043,371   $ 1,036,547  
Average portfolio loans $ 1,465,839   $ 1,342,717   $ 1,059,023   $ 1,027,728   $ 1,020,186  
Total deposits $ 1,806,133   $ 1,737,359   $ 1,395,492   $ 1,372,351   $ 1,351,029  
Average deposits $ 1,750,167   $ 1,620,008   $ 1,359,206   $ 1,361,786   $ 1,307,795  
Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616   $ 206,923   $ 197,723   $ 207,117   $ 204,039  
Net income $ 11,855   $ 9,900   $ 1,033   $ 4,580   $ 7,538  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.84   $ 1.52   $ 0.16   $ 0.69   $ 1.11  
Return on average assets   2.31 %   2.04 %   0.25 %   1.11 %   1.90 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   22.10 %   19.44 %   2.00 %   8.74 %   14.45 %
NIM   3.90 %   3.98 %   4.32 %   4.48 %   4.60 %
NIMTE*   3.93 %   4.02 %   4.37 %   4.52 %   4.65 %
Efficiency ratio   58.85 %   64.76 %   84.87 %   78.79 %   72.01 %
Total shareholders' equity/total assets   10.23 %   10.26 %   11.69 %   12.60 %   12.62 %
Tangible common equity/tangible assets*   9.54 %   9.54 %   10.84 %   11.73 %   11.74 %
Book value per share $ 34.18   $ 32.49   $ 31.06   $ 31.58   $ 31.20  
Tangible book value per share* $ 31.62   $ 29.97   $ 28.53   $ 29.12   $ 28.74  
Dividends per share $ 0.35   $ 0.34   $ 0.34   $ 0.33   $ 0.33  

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Alaska Economic Update
(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 12.)

When 2020 began, it appeared that Alaska’s economy was on track for a solid year of growth.   A three year mild recession starting in 2016 ended in the 4th quarter of 2018.   For the next 18 consecutive months, Alaska’s total number of jobs grew month over month compared to the prior year according to the State Department of Labor ("DOL").   That came to an abrupt end in April of 2020 when the full force of the COVID pandemic shocked the global economy.  

Alaska faced unemployment rates as high as 13.5% in April after being as low as 5.2% in March of 2020.   The DOL has reported that unemployment rates have moderated each of the last four months since the high in April.   The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate improved from 11.6% in July to 7.4% in August.   In August of 2020, Alaska had approximately 37,000 fewer payroll jobs than August of 2019.

Oil prices have been fluctuating significantly in 2020 as the global economy reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average monthly Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil prices began the year averaging $65.48 for the month of January.   The virus concerns began to have an effect when monthly ANS prices declined to $54.48 in February and $33.21 in March.   In the second quarter, ANS prices hit a monthly average low of $16.54 in April and increased to $28.21 in May.   The ANS price has firmed up in the $40 range for the last four months.   ANS averaged $41.78 in June, $43.56 in July, $43.36 in August and $40.42 in September.

Despite the serious economic challenges of COVID, there has been extensive government spending to offset the negative impacts of shutdown mandates in the interest of public health.  “For Alaska this has meant approximately $5.6 billion in total direct aid to date.   To put that in perspective, the Gross State Product ("GSP") of all annual economic activity in Alaska was measured at $45.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020.   So that is equivalent to 12% or 1/8th of Alaska’s entire GSP,” stated Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist.  

The stimulus is most easily seen in the personal income data. The Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") reported personal income for Alaska rose by $2.6 billion or 24% in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This was largely a result of a $4.9 billion increase in government transfer payments.   There was a $2.2 billion reduction in wage income and a $139 million decrease in investment and rental income.   In other words, the increase in government transfer payments was more than double the loss in wages and decrease in dividends, interest and rental income combined.  

Inflation is still very low in the U.S. and even negative in Alaska.   The U.S. inflation rate is up 1.3% over the last 12 months according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS").   This has been consistently below the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. The BLS reported the consumer price index for Anchorage has actually been a negative 1.5% over the last 12 months.   Notable declines in prices include gasoline -17.3% and clothing -10.1%.   Food and beverage prices have risen by 5.2% and health care costs are up 7.7% according to the BLS.

The housing market has been remarkably stable and even positive in Alaska in 2020.   Prices have increased on average 4.3% in Anchorage, 7.5% in the Mat-Su, 4% in Fairbanks, 7.2% on the Kenai Peninsula and 11% in Kodiak according to the Multiple Listing Service ("MLS"). The number of homes sold is also higher in all these markets except Kenai, which is down just slightly from last year.

Alaska’s delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation.   According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate was 0.60% at the end of the first quarter 2020 and it declined to 0.54% in the second quarter.   That compares to 0.73% and 0.68% at the end of the first and second quarter for the U.S.

The Mortgage Bankers Association national survey reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans in Alaska was 3.23% in the first quarter of 2020 and rose to 7.69% in the second quarter.   The comparable U.S. rate was 4% in the first quarter of 2020 and 7.97% in the second quarter.   Borrowers who took advantage of three month forbearance programs to delay payments show up as technically delinquent until they are approved for a formal restructure of their missed loan payments or until they catch up on the three months of missed payments.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2020, Northrim generated a ROAA of 2.31% and a ROAE of 22.10%, compared to 2.04% and 19.44%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.90% and 14.45%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago. Northrim’s ROAA and ROAE are well above peer averages posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of June 30, 20201.

1As of June 30, 2020, the SNL Small Cap US Bank Index tracked 112 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B for the following ratios: NIMTE* of 3.23%. ROAA 0.44%, and ROAE 4.17% .
Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 12% to $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and increased 5% compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.   Interest income benefited from the growth in the loan portfolio during the third quarter of 2020, as well as the amortization of PPP loan fees.

NIMTE* was 3.93% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.02% in the preceding quarter and 4.65% in the third quarter a year ago.   “The decline in our NIMTE* compared to the prior quarter was largely due to the 175 basis point reduction in short-term interest rates during the last twelve months and the resulting effect on yields in the loan portfolio,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer.   “Also notable was the impact of SBA PPP loans, which reduced our NIMTE* by 33 basis points during the third quarter of 2020 compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans or 4.26%. Year-to-date, SBA PPP loans decreased our NIMTE* by 18 basis points compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans or 4.27%.” Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of June 30, 20201.

The yield on interest earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 was 4.25%, down 13 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and down 83 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago.  The cost of funds was 54 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, down 3 basis points compared to the preceding quarter and down 14 basis points compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Provision for Loan Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for loan losses of $567,000 in the third quarter of 2020.   This compares to a $404,000 provision in the second quarter of 2020, and a benefit for loan losses of $2.1 million in the third quarter a year ago. “The provision for loan losses during the quarter primarily reflects management's assessment of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the reduction in oil prices and a slowing Alaska economy, as well as the growth in the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans,” said Ballard. The total allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans increased at September 30, 2020, compared to June 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase qualitative factors and decreased compared to September 30, 2019 primarily due to the increase in SBA PPP loans at September 30, 2020 as these loans are 100% guaranteed .

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, improved during the quarter to $11.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $12.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $15.5 million at September 30, 2019.   The allowance for loan losses was 196% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared to 162% three months earlier and 123% a year earlier.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $21.6 million, or 54% of total third quarter 2020 revenues, as compared to $17.5 million, or 50% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020, and $10.5 million, or 39% of revenues in the third quarter of 2019.   In the first nine months of 2020, other operating income totaled $45.6 million, or 47% of revenues, compared to $27.6 million, or 37% of revenues in the first nine months of 2019.   The primary drivers of changes in other operating income are variability in the mortgage market, which is seasonal and cyclical and also dependent on changes in mortgage rates, and from the fair value changes of marketable equity securities.   The fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio increased other income by $375,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a $149,000 increase in the second quarter of 2020 and a $130,000 increase in the third quarter of 2019.   There was $726,000 in interest rate swap income in the third quarter of 2020.   This compares to $17,000 in interest rate swap fee income in the preceding quarter and no swap income in the third quarter of 2019 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations. Additionally, purchased receivable income is down as those customers were reportedly using resources from PPP loans, resulting in decreased outstanding purchased receivable balances in the third quarter of 2020.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, and $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.   Factors impacting other operating expenses in the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020 include higher compensation costs related to the mortgage banking operations.   In the first nine months of 2020, operating expenses were $65.0 million, up from $56.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Income Tax Provision

For the third quarter of 2020, Northrim recorded a larger effective tax rate as compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a decrease in tax credits and tax exempt interest income as a percentage of net income, as well as the reversal of a $454,000 accrual of tax expense in the second quarter of 2020. The Company expensed $454,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to accrue for a potential increase in tax expense related to an audit that was performed by the State of Alaska for tax years 2014-2016. The Company appealed the State of Alaska's decision on this matter and reversed the tax accrual in the second quarter of 2020 because the company believes that it is more likely than not that the court will rule in the Company's favor. In the third quarter of 2020, Northrim recorded $4.0 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 25.2% compared to $2.0 million, or 16.9% in the second quarter of 2020 and $2.0 million, or 21.2% in the third quarter a year ago.   For the first nine months of 2020, Northrim recorded $6.3 million in state and federal income tax expense, for an effective tax rate of 21.5% compared to $4.3 million and 21.2% for the same period in 2019.

Community Banking

“We are proud of the work we are doing to address the needs of our customers in our communities, and as a result we are growing our market share across all of our major markets,” said Schierhorn.  “Our new branch in Fairbanks is on track to open before the end of the year, and in March we opened a loan production office in Kodiak.   We will continue to look for ways to expand our branch network.”

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Net interest income $ 17,388   $ 16,649     $ 15,261   $ 16,080     $ 16,000  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   567     404       2,060     (150 )     (2,075 )
Other operating income   3,696     2,308       1,768     3,347       2,944  
Compensation expense, net RML acquisition payments                 468        
Other operating expense   14,353     14,113       13,612     14,765       13,126  
Income before provision for income taxes   6,164     4,440       1,357     4,344       7,893  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,249     (124 )     266     719       1,550  
Net income $ 4,915   $ 4,564     $ 1,091   $ 3,625     $ 6,343  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,413,221     6,440,898       6,560,593     6,647,510       6,707,523  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76   $ 0.70     $ 0.17   $ 0.55     $ 0.93  


  Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Net interest income $ 49,298   $ 47,121    
Provision for loan losses   3,031     (1,025 )  
Other operating income   7,772     9,798    
Other operating expense   42,078     39,755    
Income before provision for income taxes   11,961     18,189    
Provision for income taxes   1,391     3,689    
Net income $ 10,570   $ 14,500    
     
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,467,991     6,861,973    
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63   $ 2.11    

Home Mortgage Lending

“The significant activity in the mortgage market has continued through the third quarter of 2020, due to the low interest rate environment and the hard work of our lending teams,” said Ballard.   “Refinance activity was particularly robust, up 77% compared to the third quarter a year ago, while strong home purchases in our market also continue to increase.”

During the third quarter of 2020, mortgage loan volume was $364.2 million, of which 61% was for new home purchases, compared to $381.1 million and 35% of loans funded for new home purchases in the second quarter of 2020, and $241.8 million, of which 67% was for new home purchases in the third quarter of 2019.

Loan fundings increased during the quarter and year-over-year driven by both increased refinance activity and new home purchase activity.   This was partially offset by the net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which decreased mortgage banking income by $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2020.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which we initiated to service loans primarily for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, was essentially flat during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the significant refinance activity,” said Ballard.   As of September 30, 2020, Northrim serviced 2,712 loans in its $655.7 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, which is a slight increase from the $655.2 million serviced for the second quarter of 2020, and a 3% increase from the $634.1 million serviced a year ago. Delinquencies in the loan servicing portfolio totaled $36.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $11.6 million at September 30, 2019. Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $2.0 million to revenues in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.   As a result of COVID-19 approximately 6% of mortgages serviced were in forbearance as of September 30, 2020 as compared to 8% as of June 30, 2020 and 2% as of September 30, 2019.

Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the amount of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights, which is driven by interest rate volatility and the amount of serviced mortgages that payoff during the period as well as fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a decrease of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $662,000 for the third quarter of 2019.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Mortgage commitments $ 257,304     $ 206,274     $ 197,892     $ 48,796     $ 86,044    
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 364,159     $ 381,086     $ 168,224     $ 181,102     $ 241,795    
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings   39 %     65 %     46 %     30 %     33  
Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 655,733     $ 655,183     $ 678,096     $ 659,048     $ 634,059    
           
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 14,736     $ 11,322     $ 4,643     $ 5,215     $ 6,768    
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net   1,943       3,579       (545 )     (455 )     (535 )  
Total production revenue   16,679       14,901       4,098       4,760       6,233    
Mortgage servicing revenue   2,044       1,633       1,327       1,679       1,649    
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:          
Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1   (699 )     (891 )     (701 )     72       (377 )  
Other2   (806 )     (1,037 )     (229 )     (393 )     (285 )  
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net   539       (295 )     397       1,358       987    
Other mortgage banking revenue   714       621       170       270       345    
Total mortgage banking income $ 17,932     $ 15,227     $ 4,665     $ 6,388     $ 7,565    
           
Net interest income $ 906     $ 808     $ 429     $ 330     $ 306    
Mortgage banking income   17,932       15,227       4,665       6,388       7,565    
Other operating expense   9,153       8,561       5,175       5,382       6,198    
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   9,685       7,474       (81 )     1,336       1,673    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   2,745       2,138       (23 )     381       478    
Net income (loss) $ 6,940     $ 5,336     $ (58 )   $ 955     $ 1,195    
           
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,413,221       6,440,898       6,560,593       6,647,510       6,707,523    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.08     $ 0.82     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.14     $ 0.18    

Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.
Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

  Year-to-date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 913,469     $ 503,195    
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings   51 %     25  
     
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 30,701     $ 14,598    
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net   4,977       476    
Total production revenue   35,678       15,074    
Mortgage servicing revenue   5,004       4,436    
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:    
      Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1   (2,291 )     (1,384 )  
Other2   (2,072 )     (902 )  
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net   641       2,150    
Other mortgage banking revenue   1,505       589    
Total mortgage banking income $ 37,824     $ 17,813    
     
Net interest income $ 2,143     $ 911    
Mortgage banking income   37,824       17,813    
Other operating expense   22,889       16,468    
Income before provision for income taxes   17,078       2,256    
Provision for income taxes   4,860       645    
Net income $ 12,218     $ 1,611    
     
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,467,991       6,861,973    
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.89     $ 0.24    

Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.
Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets increased to $2.10 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 30% from a year ago.   Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 83% at September 30, 2020, up from 82% at June 30, 2020 and 77% at September 30, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.87 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up 6% from $1.76 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and up 33% from $1.41 billion in the third quarter a year ago.  The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.25% in the third quarter of 2020, down from 4.38% in the preceding quarter and 5.08% in the third quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities decreased to $217.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $256.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $253.4 million in the third quarter a year ago.  The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.11% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 2.50% in the preceding quarter and 2.73% in the year ago quarter.   The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2020, was 2.7 years.

“In addition to the $22.1 million in new PPP loans, much of the loan production during the third quarter resulted from new customers we obtained through the PPP process,” said Ballard.  At September 30, 2020, commercial loans represented 31% of total loans, PPP loans represented 25% of total loans, commercial real estate owner occupied loans comprised 10% of total loans, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans comprised 24% of total loans, and construction loans made up 8% of total loans.   Portfolio loans were $1.49 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 44% from a year ago.  Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP were $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 9% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the third quarter of 2020 were $1.47 billion, up 9% from the preceding quarter and up 44% from a year ago.   Yields on average portfolio loans in the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 4.83% from 4.99% in the second quarter of 2020 and decreased compared to 5.92% in the third quarter of 2019.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts.   At September 30, 2020, balances in transaction accounts represented 90% of total deposits.   Total deposits were $1.81 billion at September 30, 2020, up 4% from $1.74 billion at June 30, 2020, and up 34% from $1.35 billion a year ago.   Demand deposits increased 51% year-over-year to $697.4 million at September 30, 2020.   Average interest-bearing deposits were up 6% to $1.08 billion with an average cost of 0.49% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.02 billion and an average cost of 0.53% in the second quarter of 2020, and up 24% compared to $870.4 million and an average cost of 0.62% in the third quarter of 2019.

“Our lenders, retail bankers and commercial cash managers have worked hard to meet the needs of our existing and new customers, and as a result we are capturing market share in all of our markets by adding new relationships with strong future growth opportunities,” said Michael Martin, the Bank's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel.   “Deposits were up during the quarter due to new customer relationships, as our suite of deposit products, along with superior “Customer First Service” continue to attract businesses and consumers to Northrim.”

Shareholders’ equity was $214.6 million, or $34.18 per share, at September 30, 2020, compared to $206.9 million, or $32.49 per share, at June 30, 2020 and $204.0 million, or $31.20 per share, a year ago.   Tangible book value per share* was $31.62 at September 30, 2020, compared to $29.97 at June 30, 2020, and $28.74 per share a year ago.   Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 14.11% at September 30, 2020, compared to 13.99% at June 30, 2020, and 14.57% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

“While several of our credit quality metrics improved during the third quarter of this year compared to three months earlier, we are being diligent with monitoring the loan portfolio given the current economic environment,” said Martin.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $17.9 million at September 30, 2020, down from $20.8 million at June 30, 2020 and $21.5 million a year ago.   Of the NPAs, $7.8 million, or 44% are nonaccrual loans and nonperforming purchased receivables related to five commercial relationships. Two of these relationships, which totaled $3.3 million at September 30, 2020, are businesses in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans improved to $14.5 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $15.7 million at June 30, 2020, and $24.2 million a year ago.   Net loan recoveries were $463,000 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge offs of $768,000 in the second quarter of 2020, and net loan recoveries of $694,000 in the third quarter of 2019.   Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees.   As of September 30, 2020, $9.6 million, or 67% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to nine relationships with five loans to commercial businesses, two loans to medical businesses, and two loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2020, net of government guarantees were $865,000, down from $966,000 three months earlier and from $1.5 million a year ago.   Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans, unless it is the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.   The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

As of September 30, 2020, Northrim had $62.6 million, or 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the tourism sector; $54.2 million, or 5% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the aviation (non-tourism) sector; $83.2 million, or 7% of total portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, in the healthcare sector; $38.9 million, or 3% in the accommodations sector; $23.0 million, or 2% in retail loans; and $27.1 million, or 2% in the restaurant sector.

Northrim estimates that $66.0 million, or approximately 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of September 30, 2020, and $1.9 million of these loans are adversely classified.   As of September 30, 2020, Northrim has an additional $63.6 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans.   Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, and statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related responses of the government are forward-looking statements.  When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the government responses related thereto or otherwise, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's credit quality, business, operations and employees; the availability and terms of funding from government sources related to COVID-19; the timing of PPP loan forgiveness; our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan.  Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets.  In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates.  Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Contact: Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
  (907) 261-3308
  Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
  (907) 261-3539




References:

https://www.bea.gov/data/gdp/gdp-state

https://live.laborstats.alaska.gov/

http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx

https://www.bea.gov/news/2020/personal-income-state-2nd-quarter-2020

https://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/consumerpriceindex_anchorage.htm

https://www.kitco.com/charts/

http://www.freddiemac.com/pmms/pmms_archives.html

https://ua-ced.org/blog/2020/7/10/analysis-of-paycheck-protection-program-loans-in-alaska 

www.mba.org

www.mba.org/research

Alaska Economics Report, October 7, 2020

https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-newsroom/press-releases-media-advisories/sba-and-treasury-announce-release-ppp-loan-data 

Income Statement          
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-to-date
(Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest Income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 18,691   $ 17,454   $ 15,863     $ 51,504     $ 46,193    
Interest on portfolio investments   1,086     1,519     1,661       4,349       5,237    
Interest on deposits in banks   17     31     313       284       591    
Total interest income   19,794     19,004     17,837       56,137       52,021    
Interest Expense:          
Interest expense on deposits   1,320     1,331     1,365       4,135       3,477    
Interest expense on borrowings   180     216     166       561       512    
Total interest expense   1,500     1,547     1,531       4,696       3,989    
Net interest income   18,294     17,457     16,306       51,441       48,032    
           
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   567     404     (2,075 )     3,031       (1,025 )  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses   17,727     17,053     18,381       48,410       49,057    
           
Other Operating Income:          
Mortgage banking income   17,932     15,227     7,565       37,824       17,813    
Bankcard fees   770     681     820       2,094       2,214    
Purchased receivable income   516     675     709       2,112       2,355    
Service charges on deposit accounts   269     171     398       802       1,224    
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities   375     149     130       (347 )     782    
Interest rate swap income   726     17           743       734    
Gain on sale of securities                 98       23    
Other income   1,040     615     887       2,270       2,466    
Total other operating income   21,628     17,535     10,509       45,596       27,611    
           
Other Operating Expense:          
Salaries and other personnel expense   16,418     15,637     13,186       44,311       37,433    
Data processing expense   1,851     2,033     1,849       5,653       5,324    
Occupancy expense   1,648     1,618     1,576       4,923       4,989    
Professional and outside services   884     714     610       2,206       1,850    
Marketing expense   302     696     357       1,581       1,609    
Insurance expense   315     301     102       928       592    
OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale   23     21     (31 )     8       (186 )  
Intangible asset amortization expense   12     12     15       36       45    
Other operating expense   2,053     1,642     1,660       5,321       4,567    
Total other operating expense   23,506     22,674     19,324       64,967       56,223    
           
Income before provision for income taxes   15,849     11,914     9,566       29,039       20,445    
Provision for income taxes   3,994     2,014     2,028       6,251       4,334    
Net income $ 11,855   $ 9,900   $ 7,538     $ 22,788     $ 16,111    
           
Basic EPS $ 1.87   $ 1.54   $ 1.13     $ 3.57     $ 2.38    
Diluted EPS $ 1.84   $ 1.52   $ 1.11     $ 3.52     $ 2.35    
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   6,338,465     6,367,397     6,604,044       6,391,164       6,760,672    
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   6,413,221     6,440,898     6,707,523       6,467,991       6,861,973    


Balance Sheet      
(Dollars in thousands)      
(Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30,
    2020     2020     2019  
       
Assets:      
Cash and due from banks $ 31,165     $ 34,331     $ 45,381    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   69,964       55,081       46,807    
Investment securities available for sale   215,369       202,347       257,270    
Marketable equity securities   8,534       7,758       8,045    
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock   2,508       2,428       2,140    
Loans held for sale   128,105       133,975       81,942    
Portfolio loans   1,492,720       1,433,201       1,036,547    
Allowance for loan losses   (21,683 )     (20,653 )     (19,137 )  
Net portfolio loans   1,471,037       1,412,548       1,017,410    
Purchased receivables, net   13,520       11,549       13,673    
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value   10,589       10,721       11,206    
Other real estate owned, net   6,962       7,205       7,043    
Premises and equipment, net   38,615       39,055       38,556    
Lease right of use asset   12,943       13,189       14,307    
Goodwill and intangible assets   16,058       16,070       16,109    
Other assets   72,369       70,448       56,742    
Total assets $ 2,097,738     $ 2,016,705     $ 1,616,631    
       
Liabilities:      
Demand deposits $ 697,363     $ 680,033     $ 460,327    
Interest-bearing demand   427,811       400,138       292,198    
Savings deposits   272,624       261,934       228,739    
Money market deposits   227,106       215,735       214,352    
Time deposits   181,229       179,519       155,413    
Total deposits   1,806,133       1,737,359       1,351,029    
Other borrowings   13,737       11,754       8,933    
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310       10,310       10,310    
Lease liability   12,881       13,121       14,224    
Other liabilities   40,061       37,238       28,096    
Total liabilities   1,883,122       1,809,782       1,412,592    
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity   214,616       206,923       204,039    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,097,738     $ 2,016,705     $ 1,616,631    
       

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Investments              
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
  Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total
U.S. Treasury securities $ 37,691   16.8 %   $ 47,832   22.8 %   $ 65,303   24.6 %
U.S. Agency securities   119,861   53.6 %     92,171   43.8 %     123,197   46.5 %
Corporate securities   27,215   12.2 %     32,043   15.3 %     42,460   16.0 %
Marketable equity securities   8,534   3.8 %     7,758   3.7 %     8,045   3.0 %
Collateralized loan obligations   28,266   12.6 %     27,974   13.3 %     22,930   8.6 %
Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds   2,336   1.0 %     2,327   1.1 %     3,230   1.2 %
Other municipality, utility, or state bonds     %       %     150   0.1 %
Total portfolio investments $ 223,903       $ 210,105       $ 265,315    
                 


Composition of Portfolio Loans                        
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
  Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total
Commercial loans $ 460,542     31 %   $ 426,675     29 %   $ 434,832     40 %   $ 412,690     39 %   $ 398,231     39 %
SBA Payment Protection loans   375,636     25 %     353,485     24 %         %         %         %
CRE owner occupied loans   148,993     10 %     154,741     11 %     146,453     13 %     138,891     13 %     127,045     12 %
CRE nonowner occupied loans   364,232     24 %     360,533     25 %     355,753     33 %     355,466     34 %     377,311     36 %
Construction loans   120,619     8 %     114,464     8 %     109,849     10 %     100,626     10 %     98,716     9 %
Consumer loans   37,183     2 %     38,310     3 %     39,923     4 %     40,783     4 %     39,868     4 %
Subtotal   1,507,205           1,448,208           1,086,810           1,048,456           1,041,171      
Unearned loan fees, net   (14,485 )         (15,007 )         (4,937 )         (5,085 )         (4,624 )    
Total portfolio loans $ 1,492,720         $ 1,433,201         $ 1,081,873         $ 1,043,371         $ 1,036,547      
                             


Composition of Deposits                        
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
  Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total   Balance % of total
Demand deposits $ 697,363   38 %   $ 680,033   40 %   $ 453,003   33 %   $ 451,896   33 %   $ 460,327   33 %
Interest-bearing demand   427,811   24 %     400,138   23 %     333,352   24 %     320,264   23 %     292,198   22 %
Savings deposits   272,624   15 %     261,934   15 %     228,383   16 %     229,918   17 %     228,739   17 %
Money market deposits   227,106   13 %     215,735   12 %     207,418   15 %     205,801   15 %     214,352   16 %
Time deposits   181,229   10 %     179,519   10 %     173,336   12 %     164,472   12 %     155,413   12 %
Total deposits $ 1,806,133       $ 1,737,359       $ 1,395,492       $ 1,372,351       $ 1,351,029    

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality September 30, June 30, September 30,
   2020  2020  2019
Nonaccrual loans $ 12,647     $ 14,365     $ 17,442    
Loans 90 days past due and accruing                  
Total nonperforming loans   12,647       14,365       17,442    
Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government   (1,600 )     (1,635 )     (1,935 )  
Net nonperforming loans   11,047       12,730       15,507    
Other real estate owned   6,962       7,205       7,043    
Repossessed assets   779       919       231    
Nonperforming purchased receivables   410       1,226          
Other real estate owned guaranteed by government   (1,279 )     (1,279 )     (1,279 )  
Net nonperforming assets $ 17,919     $ 20,801     $ 21,502    
Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans   0.74 %     0.89 %     1.50  
Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans,      
net of government guarantees   1.02 %     1.21 %     1.54 %  
Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets   0.85 %     1.03 %     1.33 %  
Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets      
net of government guarantees   1.06 %     1.27 %     1.35 %  
       
Performing restructured loans $ 2,367     $ 2,887     $ 1,498    
Performing restructured loans guaranteed by government   (1,502 )     (1,921 )        
Net performing restructured loans $ 865     $ 966     $ 1,498    
Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
guarantees $ 11,912     $ 13,696     $ 17,005    
Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
guarantees / portfolio loans   0.80 %     0.96 %     1.64 %  
Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees   1.10 %     1.30 %     1.69 %  
Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
guarantees / total assets   0.90 %     1.08 %     1.42 %  
Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government      
guarantees / total assets, net of government guarantees   1.12 %     1.34 %     1.45 %  
       
Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $ 14,492     $ 15,703     $ 24,199    
Special mention loans, net of government guarantees $ 18,141     $ 16,079     $ 14,450    
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees /      
portfolio loans   0.16 %     0.05 %     0.12 %  
Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees /      
portfolio loans, net of government guarantees   0.22 %     0.06 %     0.13 %  
       
Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans   1.45 %     1.44 %     1.85 %  
Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees   2.00 %     1.96 %     1.90 %  
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees   196 %     162 %     123 %  
       
Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 141     $ 804     $ 29    
Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ (604 )   $ (36 )   $ (723 )  
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (463 )   $ 768     $ (694 )  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date $ 436     $ 899     $ (643 )  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter   (0.03 )%     0.06 %     (0.07 )%  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) year-to-date / average loans,      
year-to-date annualized   0.05 %     0.15 %     (0.09 )%  

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward              
        Writedowns   Transfers to    
  Balance at June 30, 2020 Additions this quarter Payments this quarter /Charge-offs
this quarter		 Transfers to
OREO/ REPO		 Performing Status
this quarter		 Sales this quarter Balance at September 30, 2020
Commercial loans $ 8,362   $ 386 $ (1,861 ) $ (56 ) $ $ $   $ 6,831  
Commercial real estate   5,123       (98 )   (85 )           4,940  
Construction loans   702                       702  
Consumer loans   178       (4 )               174  
Non-performing loans guaranteed by government   (1,635 )     35                 (1,600 )
Total non-performing loans   12,730     386   (1,928 )   (141 )           11,047  
Other real estate owned   7,205                   (243 )   6,962  
Repossessed assets   919           (140 )           779  
Nonperforming purchased receivables   1,226       (816 )               410  
Other real estate owned guaranteed                
by government   (1,279 )                     (1,279 )
Total non-performing assets,                
net of government guarantees $ 20,801   $ 386 $ (2,744 ) $ (281 ) $ $ $ (243 ) $ 17,919  

The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry        
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019
Charge-offs:          
Support for oil and gas operations $   $   $ 36   $   $  
Retail sales           16         22  
Food service contractors           99          
Excavation and construction   33                  
Health care and social assistance   108     804              
Consumer           14     11     7  
Total charge-offs $ 141   $ 804   $ 165   $ 11   $ 29  

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates                
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average     Average     Average
  Average Tax Equivalent   Average Tax Equivalent   Average Tax Equivalent
  Balance Yield/Rate   Balance Yield/Rate   Balance Yield/Rate
Assets                
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 60,504   0.11 %   $ 51,448   0.24 %   $ 58,754   2.08 %
Portfolio investments   217,599   2.11 %     256,500   2.50 %     253,364   2.73 %
Loans held for sale   122,994   3.11 %     111,475   3.12 %     74,181   3.79 %
Portfolio loans   1,465,839   4.83 %     1,342,717   4.99 %     1,020,186   5.92 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,866,936   4.25 %     1,762,140   4.38 %     1,406,485   5.08 %
Nonearning assets   172,853         186,583         169,907    
Total assets $ 2,039,789       $ 1,948,723       $ 1,576,392    
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,077,193   0.49 %   $ 1,017,544   0.53 %   $ 870,369   0.62 %
Borrowings   23,574   3.02 %     73,349   1.17 %     19,749   3.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,100,767   0.54 %     1,090,893   0.57 %     890,118   0.68 %
                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   672,974         602,464         437,426    
Other liabilities   52,611         50,525         41,946    
Shareholders' equity   213,437         204,841         206,902    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,039,789       $ 1,948,723       $ 1,576,392    
Net spread   3.71 %     3.81 %     4.40 %
NIM   3.90 %     3.98 %     4.60 %
NIMTE*   3.93 %     4.02 %     4.65 %
Average portfolio loans to average                
interest-earning assets   78.52 %       76.20 %       72.53 %  
Average portfolio loans to average total deposits   83.75 %       82.88 %       78.01 %  
Average non-interest deposits to average                
total deposits   38.45 %       37.19 %       33.45 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average                
interest-bearing liabilities   169.60 %       161.53 %       158.01 %  

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

  3Q20 vs. 2Q20 3Q20 vs. 3Q19
Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.17 % 0.19 %
Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (0.19 )% (0.33 )%
Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans (0.09 )% (0.63 )%
Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities 0.02 % 0.05 %
Change in NIMTE* (0.09 )% (0.72 )%

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates          
  Year-to-date
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average     Average
  Average Tax Equivalent   Average Tax Equivalent
  Balance Yield/Rate   Balance Yield/Rate
Assets          
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 60,011   0.62 %   $ 35,394   2.20 %
Portfolio investments   252,594   2.42 %     271,645   2.69 %
Loans held for sale   95,050   3.18 %     52,379   4.05 %
Portfolio loans   1,289,838   5.12 %     1,004,157   5.97 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,697,493   4.46 %     1,363,575   5.16 %
Nonearning assets   177,811         166,548    
Total assets $ 1,875,304       $ 1,530,123    
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,007,122   0.55 %   $ 829,916   0.56 %
Borrowings   39,645   1.87 %     38,618   1.74 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,046,767   0.60 %     868,534   0.61 %
           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   569,972         417,719    
Other liabilities   49,800         35,053    
Shareholders' equity   208,765         208,817    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,875,304       $ 1,530,123    
Net spread   3.86 %     4.55 %
NIM   4.05 %     4.71 %
NIMTE*   4.09 %     4.76 %
Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets   75.98 %       73.64 %  
Average portfolio loans to average total deposits   81.79 %       80.48 %  
Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits   36.14 %       33.48 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   162.17 %       157.00 %  

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

  YTD20 vs.YTD19
Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.08 %
Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (0.18 )%
Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans (0.54 )%
Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities (0.03 )%
Change in NIMTE* (0.67 )%

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end)          
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Book value per share $ 34.18     $ 32.49     $ 31.20  
Tangible book value per share* $ 31.62     $ 29.97     $ 28.74  
Total shareholders' equity/total assets   10.23 %     10.26 %     12.62
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets*   9.54 %     9.54 %     11.74
Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets   14.11 %     13.99 %     14.57
Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets   15.36 %     15.24 %     15.82
Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets   10.31 %     11.92 %     12.68
Shares outstanding   6,279,304       6,368,046       6,539,796  
Unrealized gain (loss) on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes $ 1,308     $ 1,269     $ 930  
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $ (1,543 )   $ (1,718 )   $ (1,064 )


Profitability Ratios                    
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019  
For the quarter:                    
NIM 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % 4.48 % 4.60 %
NIMTE* 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % 4.52 % 4.65 %
Efficiency ratio 58.85 % 64.76 % 84.87 % 78.79 % 72.01 %
Return on average assets 2.31 % 2.04 % 0.25 % 1.11 % 1.90 %
Return on average equity 22.10 % 19.44 % 2.00 % 8.74 % 14.45 %


  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019  
Year-to-date:        
NIM 4.05 % 4.71 %
NIMTE* 4.09 % 4.76 %
Efficiency ratio 66.91 % 74.27 %
Return on average assets 1.62 % 1.41 %
Return on average equity 14.58 % 10.32 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2020 and 2019. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Net interest income $ 18,294     $ 17,457     $ 15,690     $ 16,410     $ 16,306  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets   1,866,936       1,762,140       1,461,542       1,454,756       1,406,485  
Net interest margin ("NIM")2   3.90 %     3.98 %     4.32 %     4.48 %     4.60 %
                   
Net interest income $ 18,294     $ 17,457     $ 15,690     $ 16,410     $ 16,306  
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to                  
tax-exempt interest income   136       168       187       180       163  
  $ 18,430     $ 17,625     $ 15,877     $ 16,590     $ 16,469  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets   1,866,936       1,762,140       1,461,542       1,454,756       1,406,485  
NIMTE2   3.93 %     4.02 %     4.37 %     4.52 %     4.65 %


  Year-to-date
  September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
Net interest income $ 51,441     $ 48,032  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets   1,697,493       1,363,575  
Net interest margin ("NIM")3   4.05 %     4.71 %
       
Net interest income $ 51,441     $ 48,032  
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to      
tax-exempt interest income   491       554  
  $ 51,932     $ 48,586  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets   1,697,493       1,363,575  
NIMTE3   4.09 %     4.76 %

Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 366 for the quarter ended in 2020 and 365 for quarters ended in 2019.

Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 366 for year-to-date period in 2020 and 365 for year-to-date period in 2019.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616     $ 206,923     $ 197,723     $ 207,117     $ 204,039  
Divided by shares outstanding   6,279       6,368       6,366       6,559       6,540  
Book value per share $ 34.18     $ 32.49     $ 31.06     $ 31.58     $ 31.20  


  September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616     $ 206,923     $ 197,723     $ 207,117     $ 204,039  
Less: goodwill and intangible assets   16,058       16,070       16,082       16,094       16,109  
  $ 198,558     $ 190,853     $ 181,641     $ 191,023     $ 187,930  
Divided by shares outstanding   6,279       6,368       6,366       6,559       6,540  
Tangible book value per share $ 31.62     $ 29.97     $ 28.53     $ 29.12     $ 28.74  

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

 September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
                   
Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616     $ 206,923     $ 197,723     $ 207,117     $ 204,039  
Total assets   2,097,738       2,016,705       1,691,262       1,643,996       1,616,631  
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   10.23 %     10.26 %     11.69 %     12.60 %     12.62 %


Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

 September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
Total shareholders' equity $ 214,616     $ 206,923     $ 197,723     $ 207,117     $ 204,039  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net   16,058       16,070       16,082       16,094       16,109  
Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 198,558     $ 190,853     $ 181,641     $ 191,023     $ 187,930  
                   
Total assets $ 2,097,738     $ 2,016,705     $ 1,691,262     $ 1,643,996     $ 1,616,631  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net   16,058       16,070       16,082       16,094       16,109  
Tangible assets $ 2,081,680     $ 2,000,635     $ 1,675,180     $ 1,627,902     $ 1,600,522  
Tangible common equity ratio   9.54 %     9.54 %     10.84 %     11.73 %     11.74 %

