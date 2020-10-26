26 OCTOBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard will conduct COVID-19 specimen collection in over 40 Wisconsin counties this week

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Oct. 7 at a community-based testing site at UMOS in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams gathered a record number of COVID-19 tests last week while supporting Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state.

Teams collected nearly 45,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions last week in 37 Wisconsin counties. Missions are scheduled in 41 counties this week.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout October and continuing into the first half of December. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1 along with the testing totals for the previous week are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: One team conducts a community-based testing every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

One team conducts a community-based testing every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Ashland County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge. The site has collected 110 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge. The site has collected 110 specimens as of Oct. 26. Bayfield County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 in Iron River. One team will collect specimens Oct. 26 at a long-term care facility in Washburn. A team collected 150 specimens from a long-term care facility in Washburn.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 in Iron River. One team will collect specimens Oct. 26 at a long-term care facility in Washburn. A team collected 150 specimens from a long-term care facility in Washburn. Brown County: One team gathered over 800 specimens Oct. 20-22 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

One team gathered over 800 specimens Oct. 20-22 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Burnett County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13 on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation. The team has collected nearly 90 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13 on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation. The team has collected nearly 90 specimens as of Oct. 26. Chippewa County: One team conducts a community-based testing site every Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds. A team will gather specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens Oct. 20 at a community-based testing site in Cornell.

One team conducts a community-based testing site every Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds. A team will gather specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens Oct. 20 at a community-based testing site in Cornell. Clark County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss.The team has collected over 50 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss.The team has collected over 50 specimens as of Oct. 26. Columbia County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria. It has collected 220 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria. It has collected 220 specimens as of Oct. 26. Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and has collected more than 242,000 specimens as of Oct. 26. This site typically is open Tuesday through Saturday. One team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens Oct. 20-22 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison.

Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and has collected more than 242,000 specimens as of Oct. 26. This site typically is open Tuesday through Saturday. One team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens Oct. 20-22 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison. Dodge County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Mayville. This team has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team gathered over 1,300 specimens Oct. 20-23 at the Waupun Correctional Institution.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Mayville. This team has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team gathered over 1,300 specimens Oct. 20-23 at the Waupun Correctional Institution. Door County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 in Sister Bay. The team has collected 60 specimens as of Oct. 26. The Guard operates a second community-based testing site Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 in Sturgeon Bay.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 in Sister Bay. The team has collected 60 specimens as of Oct. 26. The Guard operates a second community-based testing site Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 in Sturgeon Bay. Douglas County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior. It has collected over 110 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior. It has collected over 110 specimens as of Oct. 26. Dunn County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie. Eau Claire County: One team operates a regional community-based testing site at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire. The site is open each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 and has collected over 1,200 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9. It has collected over 60 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a regional community-based testing site at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire. The site is open each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 and has collected over 1,200 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9. It has collected over 60 specimens as of Oct. 26. Fond du Lac County: One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The team has collected nearly 550 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The team has collected nearly 550 specimens as of Oct. 26. Grant County: A team conducts a community-based testing site every Friday between Oct. 16 and Dec. 4 in Platteville. It has collected over nearly 370 specimens as of Oct. 26. A second community testing site in Lancaster operates Oct. 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 10 and 24; and Dec. 8. This site has gathered over 260 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team conducts a community-based testing site every Friday between Oct. 16 and Dec. 4 in Platteville. It has collected over nearly 370 specimens as of Oct. 26. A second community testing site in Lancaster operates Oct. 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 10 and 24; and Dec. 8. This site has gathered over 260 specimens as of Oct. 26. Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9.It has gathered over 160 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team collected 680 specimens Oct. 22-23 at the Jackson Correctional Institution.

One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9.It has gathered over 160 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team collected 680 specimens Oct. 22-23 at the Jackson Correctional Institution. Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The team has collected over 625 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The team has collected over 625 specimens as of Oct. 26. Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon. The team has collected 125 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team will collect specimens Oct. 26-28 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston.

One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon. The team has collected 125 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team will collect specimens Oct. 26-28 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston. Kenosha County: One team conducts community-based testing site each Monday at the Kenosha County Jobs Center beginning Oct. 12 and continuing to Dec. 7. It has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Oct. 26. A second community-based testing site operates each Friday in Bristol from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 and has collected 750 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts community-based testing site each Monday at the Kenosha County Jobs Center beginning Oct. 12 and continuing to Dec. 7. It has collected over 1,300 specimens as of Oct. 26. A second community-based testing site operates each Friday in Bristol from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 and has collected 750 specimens as of Oct. 26. La Crosse County: One team operates a community-based testing site in West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5. It has collected over 320 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team operates a second testing site in La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7. The team has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team conducts a third testing site Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 in Holmen. It has collected nearly 150 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site in West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5. It has collected over 320 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team operates a second testing site in La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7. The team has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team conducts a third testing site Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 in Holmen. It has collected nearly 150 specimens as of Oct. 26. Lafayette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington.

One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington. Langlade County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo. The team has collected 100 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo. The team has collected 100 specimens as of Oct. 26. Lincoln County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill. The team has collected nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill. The team has collected nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26. Manitowoc County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. The team has collected over 200 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. The team has collected over 200 specimens as of Oct. 26. Marathon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau. The team has collected nearly 240 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau. The team has collected nearly 240 specimens as of Oct. 26. Marinette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo. The team has collected over 100 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo. The team has collected over 100 specimens as of Oct. 26. Menomonee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena.

A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena. Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began assisting with a community-based testing site Oct. 19 at Miller Park. The site operates Monday through Friday and has gathered nearly 8,800 specimens as of Oct. 26. The Guard also operates a community-based testing site located at 1525 Tenth Ave. in South Milwaukee. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 700 specimens as of Oct. 26.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began assisting with a community-based testing site Oct. 19 at Miller Park. The site operates Monday through Friday and has gathered nearly 8,800 specimens as of Oct. 26. The Guard also operates a community-based testing site located at 1525 Tenth Ave. in South Milwaukee. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 700 specimens as of Oct. 26. Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah. It has collected nearly 100 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah. It has collected nearly 100 specimens as of Oct. 26. Oconto County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain. Oneida County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander. It has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander. It has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Oct. 26. Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected nearly 2,700 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected nearly 2,700 specimens as of Oct. 26. Ozaukee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington. It has collected nearly 270 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington. It has collected nearly 270 specimens as of Oct. 26. Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth. It has gathered nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth. It has gathered nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26. Polk County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake. It has collected over 100 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake. It has collected over 100 specimens as of Oct. 26. Portage County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point. It has gathered over 150 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point. It has gathered over 150 specimens as of Oct. 26. Racine County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Racine. It has collected over 770 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team will gather specimens Oct. 26-30 at the Racine Correctional Institution.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Racine. It has collected over 770 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team will gather specimens Oct. 26-30 at the Racine Correctional Institution. Rock County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College. It has collected nearly 900 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College. It has collected nearly 900 specimens as of Oct. 26. Richland County: One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center. It has collected nearly 70 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center. It has collected nearly 70 specimens as of Oct. 26. St. Croix County: One team gathered nearly 50 specimens Oct. 19 at a long-term care facility in River Falls.

One team gathered nearly 50 specimens Oct. 19 at a long-term care facility in River Falls. Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. It has collected nearly 60 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. It has collected nearly 60 specimens as of Oct. 26. Shawano County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 in Bowler. It has gathered over 130 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 in Bowler. It has gathered over 130 specimens as of Oct. 26. Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds. It has gathered nearly 1,200 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds. It has gathered nearly 1,200 specimens as of Oct. 26. Taylor County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford. It has gathered nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford. It has gathered nearly 120 specimens as of Oct. 26. Trempealeau County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence. The team has collected nearly 70 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence. The team has collected nearly 70 specimens as of Oct. 26. Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua. Walworth County: A team will gather specimens at a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva.

A team will gather specimens at a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva. Washington County: One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. It has gathered nearly 550 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. It has gathered nearly 550 specimens as of Oct. 26. Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9. It has collected over 2,600 specimens as of Oct. 26.

One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9. It has collected over 2,600 specimens as of Oct. 26. Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds. It has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Oct. 26.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds. It has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Oct. 26. Waushara County: One team will gather specimens Oct. 27-29 at the Redgranite Correctional Institution.

One team will gather specimens Oct. 27-29 at the Redgranite Correctional Institution. Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 30,700 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team operates a second community-based testing site Friday through Sunday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 in Menasha . It has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team gathered over 225 specimens Oct. 22 at the Winnebago Correctional Center.

One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 30,700 specimens as of Oct. 26. One team operates a second community-based testing site Friday through Sunday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 in Menasha It has collected nearly 600 specimens as of Oct. 26. A team gathered over 225 specimens Oct. 22 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. Wood County:One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids. It has collected nearly 60 specimens as of Oct. 26.

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Oct. 7 at a community-based testing site at UMOS in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

As of Oct. 26, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 698,632 specimens statewide. Previously, teams have collected between late April and Oct. 19 over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary election.

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, approximately 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.