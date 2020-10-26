Types of Cases that Fall Under Personal Injury Law

There are several different types of personal injury cases, and the Pennsylvania Personal Injury Attorneys at HGSK will outline them here for you.

The types of cases included under personal injury can vary widely, but it’s our job to educate and help our clients know their rights so they receive the compensation they deserve.” — James C. Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout our lives, most of us have experienced our fair share of scratches, cuts, bruises, and other types of injuries. While some of them are due to no fault of our own, the injury could be a result of faulty products or negligence of ownership whether it’s a dog bite or a vehicular accident. When you are injured due to the negligence of others, these types of injuries are considered a personal injury.

Accidents happen, but if you can prove the accident and injury resulted in someone’s negligence, you may have a potential personal injury case. With more than 30 million people being injured in the United States in just a single year, most of which require some sort of medical treatment if not hospitalization, these types of cases are becoming more common with little known about how to initiate their claim.

The types of cases included under the personal injury umbrella are lengthy, but we will cover the most common types so that you are aware in case you or a loved one experiences this type of injury.

Car, Truck & Motorcycle Accidents

According to the CDC, about 3 million people are non-fatally injured in road accidents each year in the United States, costing more than $75 billion in medical care costs just in 2017. Despite the safety precautions that have been implemented, road accidents are still unavoidable, because many drivers are too distracted by other outside factors. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists are affected by these distractions, which can sometimes be fatal. Most of the time, these accidents are caused by someone’s carelessness and negligence in operating the vehicle safely.

When driving, we are often consumed by our own hectic schedule, mood, and stubbornness, and this often leads to errors in judgment. While a fender bender isn’t a big deal, more severe accidents can leave victims disabled physically, mentally, and, in extreme cases, resulting in death. Compensation is mostly awarded to those affected, and it’s the guilty party’s responsibility to cover all the damages incurred.

Medical Malpractice

You go to your doctor with the intent of receiving proper treatment for an illness, but unfortunately, there are times when medical providers are negligent and make errors that could have been avoided. These errors can range from an incorrect diagnosis, wrong medicine prescribed, mistakes during surgery or childbirth, delay in treatment, and many others.

The results of these mistakes are usually severe physical incapabilities which in some cases, can last for a lifetime. As a result, these individuals are victimized by these mistakes made by the doctor and have no choice but to exercise their rights by hiring a medical malpractice lawyer.

Crime and Abuse Injuries

At times, we unknowingly become a part of a situation that we never expected such as a robbery, sexual assault, or abuse from a trusted provider. If you have experienced any of these types of crimes, you can pursue a personal injury case. Child and elder abuse also fall under personal injury laws.

Premises Liability

In this case, you or a loved one has been injured on someone else’s property or land due to a dangerous or defective condition. These accidents can happen on commercial property such as retail stores, as well as residential property including your neighbor’s home or swimming pool. A range of defective or dangerous conditions can lead to slips, trips, falls, dog bites, among others. It is important for you to document and report the accident, including the dangerous or defective condition that caused the accident, as soon as you can so that a personal injury attorney can help you protect your rights throughout the legal process.

Products Liability

Defective products can pose a variety of risks to our health. When you think about it, it’s rather ironic when you consider the number of 'safe' products available on the market today. Some commonly harmful products include prescription drugs, food, consumer products, children’s toys and furniture, defective vehicle parts or medical device, and toxic materials and chemicals. Though the resulting effects from these products can be mild for many individuals, it can severely affect others. In these cases, the responsible parties can be individuals, businesses, or government agencies who created, designed, or manufactured the defective product.

