Historic Billion-Dollar Settlement Renews Hope for Those Struggling With Opioid Use

A historic settlement against OxyContin maker, Purdue Pharma, can provide financial relief plus well-deserved justice for the victims of the opioid crisis.

May [the money] provide those who desire to come off opioids the ability to receive adequate medical care through the withdrawal phase, followed by the necessary professional mental health support.” — Clare Waismann

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma agreed to plead guilty to three felony criminal charges including violating the anti-kickback laws and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The historic $8.3 billion settlement — the largest such settlement ever reached with a pharmaceutical company — is the result of a years-long criminal investigation. The penalties include a criminal fine of $3.544 billion. Purdue must make a direct payment of $225 million to the government as part of a larger $2 billion criminal forfeiture.

The Sackler family will lose control over their company. Subject to approval by the bankruptcy court of the Southern District of New York, the company would cease to operate in its current form and would be governed by a trust as a public benefit company (PBC). The trust is designed to benefit the American public. The Department of Justice is willing to credit up to $1.775 billion against the $2 billion and channel that to State and local governments.

Jeff Rosen, Deputy Attorney General, said that this settlement “will redress past wrongs, and will also provide extraordinary new resources for treatment and care of those affected by opioid addiction.”

Compensating victims and funding effective treatment centers is the right thing to do, and it makes sense economically. The CDC estimates that the total “economic burden” of opioid misuse in this country is about $78.5 billion each year.

Clare Waismann, the founder of Waismann Method® Advanced Treatment of Opiate Dependence and Domus Retreat, is hopeful these funds will make a difference in victims’ lives.

“May the money be used wisely to educate, prevent, and treat our citizens. May it also provide those who desire to come off opioids the ability to receive adequate medical care in a hospital through the withdrawal phase, followed by the necessary professional mental health support,” Clare said.

This settlement can provide a financial reward, and some well-deserved justice for those individuals who became victims of the opioid crisis.

Individuals continue to seek numbing devices to self-medicate the emotional distress that continuously overwhelms them. Convincing people that they are “addicts” or have an “addictive personality” is unproductive and harmful.

We need to see them, hear them, and, most of all, understand their struggles. Let us replace condemnation with education, mental health care, and medical treatment when needed. Only then, will we really start saving lives.

