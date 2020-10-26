Qlarant to Provide Hospital Quality Improvement Services for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Qlarant will serve hospitals in Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

/EIN News/ -- Easton, Md, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded a four-year contract to IPRO Hospital Quality Improvement Contractor within its Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC). Within that contract, Qlarant will serve hospitals in Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

HQICs will provide targeted quality improvement assistance to small, rural and critical access hospitals and those hospitals that have been identified by CMS as requiring technical assistance. CMS has directed HQICs to use innovation to drive results and to implement data-driven quality improvement interventions to assist hospitals in ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to all Medicare beneficiaries.

HQICs will partner with the targeted hospitals to help address needs such as infection control, pandemic readiness and response, a concerted response to the opioid epidemic and patient safety.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this special network – the quality improvement aspect of healthcare is a vital component of the overall process – Qlarant specializes in this area and is proud to support CMS as part of the IPRO HQIC,” says Bonnie Horvath, Program Director for Qlarant.

For more information on hospital quality improvement, please visit www.cms.gov.

