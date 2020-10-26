Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 26 October 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,722,506), deaths (41,451), and recoveries (1,407,778) by region:
Central (59,791 cases; 1,133 deaths; 53,067 recoveries): Burundi (557; 1; 511), Cameroon (21,570; 425; 20,117), CAR (4,862; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,437; 96; 1,268), Congo (5,253; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,174; 305; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,079; 83; 4,962), Gabon (8,919; 54; 8,512), Sao Tome & Principe (940; 15; 900)
Eastern (205,118; 3,821; 130,079): Comoros (517; 7; 494), Djibouti (5,541; 61; 5,409), Eritrea (461; 0; 405), Ethiopia (93,343; 1,426; 47,543), Kenya (49,997; 920; 34,429), Madagascar (16,968; 244; 16,301), Mauritius (435; 10; 386), Rwanda (5,066; 34; 4,830), Seychelles (153; 0; 149), Somalia (3,941; 104; 3,185), South Sudan (2,883; 56; 2,655), sudan (13,747; 837; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (11,557; 101; 7,351) Northern (477,478; 13,363; 345,151): Algeria (56,143; 1,914; 39,095), Egypt (106,540; 6,199; 98,903), Libya (57,223; 801; 31,515), Mauritania (7,664; 163; 7,385), Morocco (197,481; 3,301; 163, 195), Tunisia (52,399; 983; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (792,633; 20,403; 705,642): Angola (9,381; 268; 3,508), Botswana (4,578; 21; 927), Eswatini (5,854; 116; 5,502), Lesotho (1,940; 43; 970), Malawi (5,890; 183; 5,291), Mozambique (11,986; 86; 9,253), Namibia (12,660; 133; 10,779), South Africa (715,868; 18,968; 646,170), Zambia (16,200; 348; 15,445), Zimbabwe (8,276; 237; 7,797)
Western (187,486, 2,731; 173,839): Benin (2,557, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,451; 65; 2,019), Cape Verde (8,396; 94; 7,285), Cote d'Ivoire (20,470; 122; 20,166), Gambia (3,660; 119; 2,660), Ghana (47,690; 316; 46,887), Guinea (11,635; 71; 10,474), Guinea-Bissau (2,403; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,416; 82; 1,278), Mali (3,490; 133; 2,661), Niger (1,215; 69; 1,129), Nigeria (61,992; 1,130; 57,465), Senegal (15,565; 322; 14,316), Sierra Leone (2,346; 74; 1,787), Togo (2,200; 52; 1,600)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).