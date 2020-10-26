Work on the North Scranton Expressway, Scranton, Lackawanna County, Starting Tonight, October 26, 2020

10/26/2020

​Dunmore - Starting this evening, Monday, October 26, 2020 the contractor will be working on the North Scranton Expressway, Scranton, Lackawanna, County through Thursday, October 29 from 6:00 PM until 6:00 AM daily. Tonight they will start in the North bound lane over North Main Avenue prepping and placing asphalt plugs. The work will continue on the other bridges throughout the week. Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area. For more information on PennDOT activities in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties visit www.penndot.gov/District4. Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502 Source: PennDOT District 4