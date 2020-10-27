Huntington Beach State Park Named One of America’s Best State Parks For RV Travelers By USA Today/10Best Readers
State parks are catering to RV travelers with campgrounds, hookups and other amenities, hence USA Today/10Best’s effort to identify the nation’s bestMURRELLS INLETS, SC, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntington Beach State Park, one of the Hammock Coast’s iconic attractions, was ranked second on USA Today/10Best’s list of America’s “Best State Parks for RV Travelers.”
The United States is home to more than 10,000 state parks, attracting some 739 million annual visitors, and the parks are increasingly catering to RV travelers with campgrounds, hookups and other amenities, hence USA Today/10Best’s effort to identify the nation’s best.
A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Huntington Beach finished second in the voting, trailing only Georgia’s Vogel State Park.
Huntington Beach State Park allows RVers to enjoy camping along one of South Carolina’s premier beaches and some of the top bird-watching on the East Coast, but that’s just the beginning of the acclaimed park’s offerings.
Atalaya, the picturesque, Moorish-style winter home of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, is a must-visit attraction and nature lovers enjoy the park’s wide variety of programming, including the chance to see loggerhead turtles and other endangered plant and animal species up close. The park’s freshwater lake is a sure-fire place to see alligators and sometimes even a mink or two.
“Huntington Beach State Park has always been one of the most popular attractions along the Hammock Coast and it’s obviously gratifying to see readers of USA Today/10Best rank the park as the second best in all of America,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “During a time when people are finding refuge in outdoor activities, Huntington Beach State Park offers campers a beautiful and socially distant environment that is more appealing than ever.”
The Hammock Coast is comprised of six coastal communities – Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, southern Garden City, Georgetown and Andrews – in beautiful Georgetown County, S.C. The USA Today/10Best honor for Huntington Beach State Park continues a run of national recognition the area has enjoyed in 2020. For example, TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, ranked Litchfield Beach as the ninth best beach in America.
For more information on the Hammock Coast, go www.HammockCoastSC.com.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, southern Garden City, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area south of Myrtle Beach and north of Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.
Chris King
Kingfish Communications
+1 843-685-1364
email us here