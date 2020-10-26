Forecaster warns of apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic due to Polar Meltdown that kills 80%. “Far deadlier than Covid-19”.
The Wisdom of Alice Whitaker. 420 million guns in ordinary family homes lend their deadly fire to the competition for food, energy and living spaces.OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forecaster warns of apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic due to Polar Meltdown that kills 80%. “Far deadlier than Covid-19”.
As the polar ice melts, it floods the coastal margins and displaces 5 billion people. The author calculates that “If all the polar ice melts, seas will rise 300 feet”. Most of us live (and die) in cities on the coastal margins. The world suffers dislocation; 80% die.
Alice Whitaker and her brother Alex survive by hiding in Harrods, flooded up to the 3rd floor, and by looting supplies. The last nuclear submarine, having been at sea for 3 years, docks in the Thames Estuary and Captain Cruikshank recruits fabulous, beautiful, inspired Alice to preach the new politics. She is foully murdered by reactionaries trying to restore the old ways and become the new aristocrats. They also threaten the lives of Captain Cruikshank and his crews and supporters.
In America, 420 million guns in ordinary family homes lend their deadly fire to the competition for food, energy and living spaces.
How and if civilisation is reborn, forms the drama of this compelling story.
THE SCIENCE: Earlier coronavirus outbreaks, SARS, Bird-Flu, Winter-Flu etc. gain strength and evolve. Spanish-Flu that killed 50 million in 1918-22, re-emerges as permafrost graves give up their dead in Greenland, it rapidly spreads. Polar glaciers calve and are carried down the coastlines. This new coronavirus plague, Glacier-Flu, kills 80% of the population.
Hodson says “This deadly, serious warning could spur all citizens and politicians into urgent action. At the very least, it will motivate people to hone their survival skills.”
Noel Hodson, was described in The Guardian and The Times for his book AD-2516 as “The Distinguished Futurist” by SF writer Brian Aldiss.
In 1987 he joined the experts warning governments about global warming. He heeded the work of the 500 IPCC members (International Panel on Climate Change), and took action with 200 Californian and global pioneers of telecommuting, to reduce CO2. He wrote Teleworking Explained (Wiley & Sons) for British Telecom in 1992, and he ran corporate workshops in the UK, Europe and America for ten years, aimed at reducing business travel.
Telecommuting, now known as Working From Home, WFH, has taken 25 years to become ubiquitous. Today it is a major factor in reducing the spread of Covid-19 in all OECD regions. To date, Climate Change and Global Warming sceptics and deniers have dissuaded governments from taking decisive action. But current polls show that public opinion has tipped into believing that extreme weather is probably caused by global-warming.
Failing for two decades to convince governments that Big-Oil is wrong and Green-Energy is right, Hodson decided to by-pass government and appeal directly to The People. He spells out the warnings in this novel, The Wisdom of Alice Whitaker (Amazon)
