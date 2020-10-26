Human Trafficking Survivor Brings Hope to Young Women in “The Life”
Breanna, a Selah Freedom survivor graduate turned staff member, took the time to share her story to bring hope to women caught up in “the Life” of sex trafficking and exploitation.
People often do not realize what happens to girls entrapped by human trafficking. Part of Selah Freedom’s mission is to help educate the general public about the realities of trafficking as well as the lives, futures, and dreams of the survivors. Breanna, a graduate of Selah Freedom, shared her experience prior to coming in contact with Selah Freedom which involved being sold to a drug dealer by her boyfriend.
In describing the series of events that led to her trafficker being arrested and the authorities contacting Selah Freedom, Breanna shared, “It was Misty (from Selah Freedom’s Outreach Program), who came to the scene. She introduced herself and explained who Selah Freedom is and what they do. Her just being there for me and telling me whenever I decided I was ready was all the comfort I needed. Misty never pushed me to do something I wasn’t ready to do, and I am so grateful I was able to decide on my own when I was ready to come into the program.”
Survivor turned Staff Member
Breanna now serves on staff as a case manager for Selah Freedom’s Outreach Program. She mentors girls and provides them with services including counseling, group sessions, and housing. She is able to walk alongside survivors in their journey bettering their lives and stepping into freedom.
When asked about the most rewarding thing about working for Selah Freedom, Breanna shared, “Before COVID-19, every Thursday I would lead a self-esteem group in Sarasota County Jail. Several different times women I had been in the life with would recognize me and look as if they had seen a ghost because they had thought I was dead. To see the looks on their faces and the hope in their eyes, there is no words to describe it.”
The transformation in Breanna’s life has already helped victims of sex trafficking discover that they were made for more, and when they are ready, Breanna and the Selah Freedom team help them take the next steps.
If you would like to learn more about Selah Freedom, Breanna’s story, and the process of helping human trafficking survivors, contact the organization directly.
About Selah Freedom
Selah Freedom is a nonprofit organization with programs based in Florida and the Midwest, with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through four strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach and Residential. Learn more at www.selahfreedom.com
