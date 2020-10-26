Dave Coggins Named Vice Chair of the ABA Ag and Rural Bankers Committee

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced that Dave Coggins, Executive Vice President – Chief Banking Officer at Investors Community Bank was recently named vice chair of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Ag and Rural Bankers Committee.



The ABA Ag and Rural Bankers Committee is comprised of 14 agricultural and rural bankers from around the country who volunteer their time to provide guidance and recommendations to ABA staff on issues related to ag advocacy. The committee’s work includes ag advocacy, public relations, education and monitoring the farm credit system. This committee of the ABA has been advocating for ag bankers and their farm and rural customers since 1913.

“I am honored to help serve the interests of America’s agricultural industry and continue the tradition of strong ag advocacy for this nation’s farmers through the work of this committee,” said Coggins. “A strong banking system is vital to the interests of agriculture and I appreciate that the ABA understands this and provides support to this important segment of the banking system in America.”

Coggins has been with Investors Community Bank since 2009 and has over 40 years of lending and leadership experience. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In addition to his work with the ABA, he is actively involved in many community/professional organizations, including serving as a board member and treasurer for Progress Lakeshore and a member of the Wisconsin Bankers Association Government Relations Committee.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

