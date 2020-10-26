SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of RESI, PE, PNM, and CBLI Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Pretium and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Front Yard’s shareholders will receive $13.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation-pretium.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Parsley Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley Energy’s shareholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-parsley-energy-inc.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PNM’s agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement PNM’s shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pnm-resources-inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CBLI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cleveland BioLabs’ agreement to merge with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cleveland BioLabs will issue a number of shares of Cleveland BioLabs’ common stock to shareholders of Cytocom. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cleveland-biolabs-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

