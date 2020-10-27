Blue Raven Solar Recognized on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 List of Fastest Growing Companies Four Consecutive Years
Utah Valley BusinessQ Magazine ranked Blue Raven Solar one of the top fastest growing companies in Utah Valley in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar ranked on Utah Valley BusinessQ’s 13th annual UV50 list of fastest growing companies in Utah Valley for the fourth year in a row. It was one of five companies on the list that received recognition for more than three years.
“Utah Valley is an incredible growth engine for the state of Utah and for our country more broadly,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “To be recognized among the fastest growing organizations four years in a row is a tribute to renewable energy and to the diligence of our incredible team.”
The 30 companies on the UV50 list are selected from a group of applicants and ranked based on a percentage growth over a three-year period. Companies must be headquartered in Utah Valley to qualify.
Blue Raven Solar was featured on the Utah Valley Business Q’s Startups to Watch list in 2017, topped the UV50 list as the number one fastest-growing company in Utah Valley in 2018, and came in at number 6 in 2019.
In 2020, Blue Raven Solar has received a number of national and local awards, ranking on the Inc. 5000, Utah Business’s Fast 50 list, MountainWest Capital Network’s Utah 100, Utah’s Best of State, Colorado Biz Top Companies list, and more. The residential solar company continues to see year-over-year growth in revenue and employees.
Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.
To learn more about the the UV50 list, visit utahvalley360.com.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar
+1 8003774480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn