Women in Probation Panel at UNO Criminal Justice Student Session

Six women from Nebraska Probation had the pleasure of participating in the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Uniting Women in Criminal Justice Series on October 14, 2020, #CJWOMENUNITE.

The virtual event was a team presentation where six panelists from state probation discussed their background, education, career path, and what ultimately led them to community corrections. Panel members included Kimberly Fender, Personnel Coordinator; Jennifer Finigan, Chief Deputy Probation Officer; Kim Grubb, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator; Sandy Stevenson, Treatment Officer; LaDonna Strong, Specialized Probation Officer; and Shane Stutzman, Assistant Deputy Administrator.

The event, which took place virtually, allowed panelists to provide valuable insight into Nebraska Probation. The panelists presented an overview of probation - what it is, what probation does, how, and why it is done. The panel discussed career opportunities within Nebraska Probation, the benefits of working for the judicial branch, and how to apply for position vacancies. In addition to career opportunities, the panel highlighted intern programs. It introduced the upcoming Select Internship Program opportunity, a collaborative effort between UNO School of Criminal Justice and the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation. The ultimate goal is to offer paid internships to high-performing students and offer a more in-depth internship than in the past.

Each panelist was allotted time to share their career path and what led them to a career in probation. Sharing these insights with students opens up doors to a world where they likely have not had any exposure and considerations for a career in changing behaviors and creating safer communities. Over 40 students from UNO attended the presentation. They posed thoughtful questions to panelists ranging from personal satisfaction and challenges within the field and long-term goals and improvements for systemic change.

Interaction between college students and the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation is designed to enhance career opportunities and increasing numbers of applicants, as well as improve student knowledge regarding the realities of the Nebraska justice system and all it entails.