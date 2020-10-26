McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to Newport

Office Activity Update - October 14, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Erin Donovan Boyle of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce visited small businesses in Newport as part of the Lt. Governor's statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour. They visited Winner Winner, Bodhi Spa, Team One of Newport and Obrien's Pub.

The goal of the tour is to talk with small business owners about the pandemic and the impact it is having on their business. At each stop, the Lt. Governor also encourages small business owners to apply for a Restore RI grant and offers his office's assistance to guide applicants through the process.

The Lt. Governor launched the tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the Restore RI grant program.