Pharmacy Automation Market to Garner $5,602 million by 2022 at 7.8% CAGR, Says AMR
Pharmacy Automation Systems Market was valued at $3,312 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $5,602 million by 2022PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $3,312 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $5,602 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.The automated medication dispensing systems held over half of the share of the global market in 2015.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/484?reqfor=covid
Detailed segmentation of the global pharmacy automation systems market is provided in terms of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated packaging & labeling systems, tabletop tablet counters, and automated compounding devices. The automated medication dispensing segment held the largest share of 49.0% in 2015, owing to high these machines due to their point-of-care availability, capability to control storage & distribution, and maintain record of medicines.
Key Findings of the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market
• Automated medication dispensing systems was the leading segment in 2015.
• North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
• China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific pharmacy automation systems market.
• France is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the analysis period among the European countries.
• Hospital held the largest market share o in 2015.
Inquiry for Buying Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484
Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the highest revenue, accounting for over half of the market share in 2015, owing to rise in expenditure to upgrade healthcare systems and high demand for technologically advanced devices for rapid & accurate distribution of medicines. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period, owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in per capita income, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.
Similar Reports:
Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2022
Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn