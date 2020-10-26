Hand Tools Market Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand tools are used in various applications such as residential, industrial, and commercial. Based on end-user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2019. Increased adoption of hand tools in industrial applications, owing to its durability drives market growth.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hand tools market generated $22.20 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $30.38 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces, business performance, and competitive scenario.
The surge in the residential construction industry in developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for hand tools such as hammers, screwdriver, cable cutters, and others. However, the growing popularity of cordless power tools may hamper the market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in the future due to intense completion and new product launches by market players.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hand tools market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and geography.
Based on type, the wrench segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the cable cutter segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to maintain at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. However, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. The research also discusses regions such as Europe and LAMEA.
The report offers a detailed analysis of leading players operating in the global hand tools market. They include Akar Tools Limited, Stanley Black and Decker, Snap-On Incorporated, Wera Tools, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, Klein Tools Inc., Apex Tool Group, JCBL India, Channellock, Inc., and Emerson Electric Co.
Moreover, the energy industry is developing constantly, owing to increased dependency on renewable power sources such as wind energy, hydroelectricity, solar energy, and others. The construction of new power generation units requires high-capacity power tools for the installation, assembly, and maintenance.
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hand tools market trends and dynamics.
• By type, the wrench segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and cable cutter segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
• By end user, the industrial segment registered the highest growth in the hand tools market in 2019.
• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
