New Study Shows Strong Benefits from Direct Support for Family Caregivers: Measurable Improvement in Reducing Caregiver Stress and Isolation During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network and Carallel are proud to release the Caregiver Support Program Study, a new study that measured the impact of a robust program of caregiver support on family caregivers’ stress, burnout, feelings of isolation, general well-being, and confidence in their ability to care for their loved ones. The study clearly demonstrates positive benefits across the board when providing personalized, virtual support to family caregivers. Of family caregivers who participated in the support program, 90% reported that it reduced their stress and 87% reported making better decisions.

“We now have strong evidence that providing family caregivers with direct support significantly reduces their stress and feelings of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. It also shows a significant increase in family caregivers general well-being and their confidence to care for their loved one, which is critical both now and as we eventually adjust to a new normal,” said John Schall, Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network.

Given the limited data on caregiving interventions, this study provides rare insight into how health care stakeholders can more effectively support caregivers during times of crisis and beyond.

Hillary Ebach, President of Carallel, the caregiver support company, said: “Caregivers are the backbone of our families, communities, and health care system. Providing them easy access to the comprehensive, human-centered support services they need and deserve is key to improving quality of life and outcomes for both them and those in their care.”

The Caregiver Support Program Study was conducted in partnership with a major health insurer. Caregivers were given access to educational materials and scheduled, outbound communications with Carallel’s Care Advocate team over a 90-120 day period from April to July 2020. The family caregivers who participated were diverse in age, geographical location, and length and type of caregiving experiences. Pre- and post-surveys administered at the beginning and end of the Study period measured the impact the Program had on the caregivers in the Study.

Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

Carallel was founded on the belief that no caregiver should have to care for a loved one alone. By blending comprehensive digital support with compassionate, on-demand guidance from a team of expert Care Advocates, Carallel is proven to reduce caregiver stress while improving confidence in care decision-making. That’s why a wide range of groups including managed care organizations, employers, and financial services providers are choosing to partner with Carallel in an effort to keep people healthy, improve quality metrics, and reduce health care costs. Learn more at www.carallel.com.

