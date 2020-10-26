/EIN News/ --





WISeKey’s WIShelter Covid-19 Platform Using Digital IDs and Blockchain to Help Tourist Destinations Certify Travelers are not Infected





A Webinar was organized by WISeKey on how to help Governments, Health and Travel Organizations deploy a WIShelter Covid-19 Trusted Digital Health Passport on the Blockchain (please visit - https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/)





WISeKey deploys its WIShelter platform via a private public partnership with tourist destinations by installing the technology at no cost and sharing revenue generated by travelers that normally pay a fee of $100 for submitting their documents online to receive a digital identity and digitally signed entry form

Geneva – October 26, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its WIShelter platform now includes the ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their COVID-19 test facilitating international travel proving that they are not infected with the COVID-19.

The WIShelter platform streamlines security clearance at border controls and simplifies the process of international entry resulting in reduced risk and improved passenger experience, not only at airports but at tourism destinations as well.

With WIShelter technology international travelers can apply from their mobile phone via Android or iOS apps or on the web and get their digitally signed entry clearance in about few minutes. Travellers will receive via the app a clear response on their eligibility to travel in the form of a digitally signed secure barcode, also available as a wallet pass, which they can present at check-in and boarding.

For two decades, WISeKey has contributed to the design and implementation of global standards for the internet’s long-missing identity layer: decentralized, point-to-point exchange of information about people, organizations, or things – enabled by blockchain and certified by cryptographic Root of Trust. WISeKey’s technology, products and services can be used by individuals and organizations.

All health details are encrypted and linked to the user’s identity, represented by a Digital Certificate. Encrypting this data is important to protect users’ confidential information and ensuring that the users are staying up-to-date with their health credentials, and is in compliance with all privacy requirements, like the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data. WISeKey is a fully recognized Trust Service Provider (TSP) for trusted eID and securing electronic transactions, accredited under Webtrust.ORG and AATL.

Using their digital identity secured by WISeKey, WIShelter users will be able to geo-localize other certified users and stablish secure communications. If needed, the app allows users to prove to local authorities that they are respecting the stay at home recommendations. To ensure the data privacy, each user’s Personal Identifiable Information is kept encrypted and never disclosed without their consent.

The WIShelter platform is based on WISeID, WISeKey’s Digital Identity platform and combines in a unified solution a suite of web services and mobile applications:

The WISeID Account: a digital identity with a unique credential that can be used to access all of WISeKey’s services and other affiliated services A Digital Certificate: offers strong authentication and digital signatures which can be also used to protect users’ email and communication during Teleworking A Personal Encrypted Vault: provides secure storage of confidential information, including the medical details

WISeKey is currently working with several governments and health organizations to add functionalities to the WIShelter app such as the ability for users to upload and digitally certify the results of their COVID-19 test. These functionalities will allow local governments to enable healthy/immured persons to safely return to their jobs thus reduce the economic impact of the epidemic while protecting the high-risk population by controlling the spread of this infectious disease.

Please Click Here to view the interview of WISeKey’s CEO, Carlos Moreira on how to fight against Covid-19 on TD Ameritrade Network.

To that effect, WISeKey has launched an enhanced version of WISeID, adding easy to use strong authentication and email security capabilities that can remediate threats like phishing, ransomware or identity theft. Strong Authentication is a mechanism able to enhance security by complementing the traditional username/password access to online services with additional security factors, like biometry, hardware tokens and one-time-passwords. Additionally, secure eMail techniques allow confidential messages to be exchanged encrypted, and to affix a “digital signature” to the outgoing email, ensuring the recipient that the message comes from a genuine person and that has not been manipulated in the way.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

