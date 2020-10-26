Industrial Valves Market Industry Development, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2027
The rise of the food & beverage processing industry in developing countries drives the growth of the industrial valves market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial valves market is a saturated market with slow organic growth during the forecast period. However, under ‘Industry 4.0,’ major industries are switching toward automation of industrial processes, which is likely to create a demand for industrial valves globally.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial valves market generated $86.20 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $107.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top players’ profiles, major segments, and competitive heat map.
Industrial valves are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices used for the control of gases, liquid, slurries, and others through pipes and tubes in industries. Different kinds of industrial valves perform various functions such as shut on/off, pressure control, and other regulation purposes.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global industrial valves market based on material, valve type, application, and region.
Based on the region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the growth of the industrial valves market during 2020.
Based on application, the oil and power segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the food and beverage segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include AVK Holding A/S, Schlumberger Limited, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Crane Co., Forbes Marshall, Flowserve Corporation, Metso Corporation, IMI plc, and The Weir Group plc.
Key Findings Of The Study
• By material type, the steel segment dominated the global industrial valves market share in 2019.
• On the basis of valve type, the ball valves segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.
• Depending on the application, the oil & power industry segment garnered a major share of the industrial valves market in 2019.
• Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019.
