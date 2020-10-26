DELTAREX-G IMPEDES TUMOR GROWTH IN STAGE 4 CHEMOTHERAPY RESISTANT BONE CANCER

The spider plot graph illustrates the combined response of the patient’s lung tumors to intravenous DeltaRex-G gene therapy after failing standard chemotherapy for sarcoma. The Aveni Foundation mission is to expedite development of gene-targeted technologies for cancer and COVID-19, an unmet medical need.

Made possible by the Right to Try law of 2018 and the revival of a “tumor-targeted gene therapy”

To gain approval for an intermediate size population, the FDA requires DeltaRex-G, an investigational agent, to have demonstrated safety and efficacy in early clinical trials.” — Erlinda M. Gordon, M.D.