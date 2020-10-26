To Boost Economic Recovery, Masterclass Flags Need for Women to Pursue Entrepreneurship and Other Leadership Roles
Leslie G. Munger Receives Exemplary Woman Leader 2020 Award from Mayor Craig B. Johnson and Enclave CEO John R. Dallas, Jr.
Leslie G. Munger, Former Illinois Comptroller and Deputy Governor, Kicks Off “Making a Point” Masterclass Lecture Series
With best-effort thoughts, words, and actions we align our past, present, and future.”ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elk Grove Village, IL – Enclave Learning & Earning Center (“Enclave”) is believed to be the only local-to-global membership organization solely dedicated to prioritizing, for entrepreneurs, organization builders, and other leaders, learning and practicing methods for reexamining their own venture-relevant psychology. Investors, bankers, attorneys, consultants, accountants, regulators, customers, and other influencers also participate. Programs and services increase potential for personal and organizational success and reduce many human risks to ROI and longevity of ventures.
— John R Dallas Jr
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Enclave launched “Making a Point,” a masterclass series based, in part, on university research related to how women business leaders often bring a more holistic mentality to navigating the pandemic’s economic turbulence and related social uncertainty.
In 2019, an analysis of thousands of 360-degree reviews, published in Harvard Business Review, revealed women outscored men on 17 of the 19 capabilities that differentiate excellent leaders from average or poor ones. Recovery from the pandemic requires the best minds. Yet the economic fallout from COVID-19 inordinately effects women. Last month, 860,000 women were dropped off the U.S. workforce, compared to 216,000 men, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For these and other reasons, Enclave is encouraging women to confidently pursue their interest in organization-building leadership positions including job-creating entrepreneurship. “The pandemic has made urgent the need to have more women in areas of senior responsibility. For decades, we talk, talk, talk about diversifying the workforce to include more women in leadership. More than ever, it’s not an option. It is a requirement. Ventures or any size or stage of development, for-profit and not-for-profit, benefit by naming qualified women to senior posts. Women bring specialized sensibilities, skills, and other value to nearly every facet of running an organization,” said Enclave CEO John R. Dallas, Jr., a serial entrepreneur and former CEO of Chicago Title Credit Services Inc.
Leslie G. Munger, former IL Comptroller and Deputy Governor, was not only the first speaker selected for the new masterclass series, but also she was recognized by Enclave, in collaboration with Elk Grove Village, as Exemplary Woman Leader 2020, an annual Award of distinction.
Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig B. Johnson participated in the award ceremony and masterclass. For Ms. Munger’s years of distinguished leadership in the private and public sectors, and for her ongoing support of entrepreneurs and other leaders, the mayor and Dallas presented the Award. “Leslie was with us the night we dedicated this great building. She continues to set high standards for women and men to study and emulate,” said Dallas. Mayor Johnson added, “For several years, Leslie has a particular appreciation for the innovativeness of Elk Grove Village’s support for its thousands of businesses, and for its pacesetting leadership efforts to call attention to the resources of the O’Hare region and beyond. And we have a particular appreciation for Ms. Munger’s insight and leadership.”
Munger’s inaugural lecture, “Wanted: More, More, More Women in Leadership Roles for Public and Private Sectors,” addressed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on women in the workforce. She illuminated how women in management and leadership posts must play more and greater roles in reimagining and rebuilding the badly hobbled local, regional, national, and global economies.
“At Enclave, our principal focus remains on the ‘unset mindset’ of innovative entrepreneurs and other organization builders. Here we prioritize individuals first, ventures second, and profits third; on competence plans more so than business plans. We know that Leslie Munger, and other exemplary women in leadership roles, in general, readily embrace Enclave’s humanistic approach,” said Dallas.
The launch of the “Making a Point” masterclass series comes as Enclave marks the third anniversary of the building dedication ceremony for its 15,000 square-foot, three level, 30-room Learning & Earning Center at 75 Turner Avenue in Elk Grove Village, IL, the nation’s largest business park, just west of Chicago O’Hare International, North America’s most internationally connected airport.
The bi-monthly “Making a Point” series will be held in the Enclave Building and simulcast through Zoom and Facebook Live. The series of masterclasses will run through December 2021.
Enclave invites thoughtful recommendations for exemplary women leaders to speak. With names and basic credentials, write to John Dallas, johnrdallasjr@enclaveforentrepreneurs.com.
# # #
About Enclave Learning & Earning Center
Web site: enclaveforentrepreneurs.com. Enclave on social media: @enclave_center on Twitter, and Enclave for Entrepreneurs on Facebook and LinkedIn. John R. Dallas, Jr. is listed with Bloomberg, CrunchBase, Amazon Authors, LinkedIn, and other international biographical resources.
Enclave Learning & Earning Center (“Enclave”) is believed to be the only local-to-global membership organization solely dedicated to prioritizing, for entrepreneurs, organization builders, and other leaders, learning and practicing methods for reexamining their own venture-relevant psychology. Investors, bankers, attorneys, consultants, accountants, regulators, customers, and other influencers also participate. Programs and services increase potential for personal and organizational success and reduce many human risks to ROI and longevity of ventures.
Competence development of individuals influences the rise, fall, or stall of any size organization. At Enclave, the No. 1 formula for socioeconomic success requires always prioritizing individuals first, ventures second, and profits third.
To strengthen the world’s economies ꟷ from neighborhoods to nations ꟷ Enclave prioritizes for job-creating and value-generating organization builders highly personal and customized lifelong learning. Competence plans are strategically aligned with business plans.
To increase each person’s potential, Enclave’s coursework, coaching, and other offerings move participants beyond current thinking processes for identifying, assessing, and addressing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. With metacognition at the core of all we think and do at Enclave O’Hare (i.e., thinking deeper, wider, and higher about how we are thinking about our thinking; intentional cognition about cognition), we break through barriers to success.
Neither a venture-centric incubator or business accelerator, Enclave O’Hare is a competence “illuminator.” In deeply felt and enjoyable ways, organization builders, of any age or venture stage, learn to think and rethink their pertinent ways of thinking (i.e., metacognate) about yesterday’s lessons, today’s challenges, and tomorrow’s related opportunities.
For more information, call: 312.643.8000.
John R Dallas Jr
Enclave Learning & Earning Center Inc.
+1 312-643-8000
johnrdallasjr@enclaveforentrepreneurs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn