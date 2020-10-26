Wolf Administration: United Kingdom’s Largest Kitchen Retailer Chooses Pennsylvania for North American Headquarters and First Manufacturing Facility

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Wren Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of custom kitchen cabinets, will establish its North American headquarters and a manufacturing center in the Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and Sugar Notch Borough, creating a combined 360 new jobs at both locations in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

“Wren Manufacturing’s choice to establish its North American headquarters in Pennsylvania speaks to what our commonwealth can offer to businesses looking to grow and expand,” said Gov. Wolf. “This move will make a great difference in this Luzerne County community, making nearly 400 new jobs available as our economy moves toward recovery.”

Wren Manufacturing is a privately-owned British designer, manufacturer, and retailer of custom kitchen cabinets. The company is disrupting the custom cabinet market by improving the shopping experience—enabling customization of each product online and through a virtual reality experience at its network of retail centers. The company intends to add retail centers across the North America and provide support to them from this location. The company leased a 252,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 10,046-square-foot office facility in Luzerne County. The company will invest $15,442,449 in leasehold improvements and new equipment.

This international move speaks to the strength of Pennsylvania’s business climate. Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin visited Wren Manufacturing’s headquarters in the United Kingdom in September 2019 on a business development mission that highlighted the commonwealth’s competitive advantages in workforce and advanced manufacturing to prospective investors considering the establishment of American operations.

“We’re excited to bring our vertically integrated model to the United States, the largest home improvement market in the world,” said Rafal Klimek, Manufacturing and Logistics Director for Wren Kitchens. “Luzerne County has a tremendous amount of talent in the local area and its location allows us to reach a huge percentage of the American population within a short drive time.”

Wren Manufacturing received a funding proposal from DCED for a $1.25 million Pennsylvania First grant, $392,400 in funding for job training through the WEDnet program, and $720,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs. The company may also be eligible for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, with assistance from the Office of International Business Development and its representative in the United Kingdom.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.