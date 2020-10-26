Philadelphia Plumbers, McClain Bros., Inform Locals of Water Damage Restoration Safety

McClain Bros., a Philadelphia local emergency plumbing company informs us about the safety precautions needed during a water damage restoration situation.

Signs of Water Damage

- Dark, discolored, or wet spots on the ceiling and walls.

- Cracking, bubbling, or flaking of the drywall and paint.

- Puddles or pooling water.

- Sounds of running water, dripping, or changes in the usual plumbing.

- A spike in your utility bills.

- Smells that are damp, musty, or moldy.

Common Causes of Water Damage

- Burst or leaking pipes.

- Plumbing issues such as toilet overflows and sewage backups.

- Faulty household appliances such as dishwashers, water tanks, washing machines, and refrigerators.

- Unmaintained HVAC units.

- Clogged gutters.

Water Damage Safety & Repair Tips

So now that you recognize the sign and causes of water damage let's move on to some tips that you can use to alleviate some of the problems as you wait for help to arrive. Remember while you may find many DIY repair advice online unless you are a professional you could make the situation worse trying to solve it yourself. Save yourself time and money by calling a professional, such as McClain Bros. for your water restoration needs.

Step 1 - Identify the Kind of Water

Knowing the type of water will help a lot in knowing where the damage is from and what needs to be done about it. There are three kinds of water that can cause water damage to your home.

- Clean Water - This is water from leaking pipes, condensation, rain, and such. This is the safest to clean up since it's not contaminated water.

- Grey Water - The grey kind is wastewater from appliances such as the dishwasher, washing machine, and so on.

Mild disinfecting will be needed to fully clean up from this kind of water.

- Black Water - This is the worst kind because it is from sewage lines or river overflow. Blackwater will need extensive caution, cleaning, and disinfecting.

Step 2 - Safety First

Slips fall, electrocution, and (depending on the kind of water) infection are the biggest hazards to worry about while waiting for help. So follow these steps to stay safe and to alleviate the problem as much as possible.

- The first thing you'll want to do is get children, pets, and others away from the area the water damage is occurring.

- Next, you'll want to put on rain boots or other waterproof shoes if you need to move in the flooded area. If if it unclean water then be sure to also have gloves and a mask handy to keep you safe.

- Turn off the power to the affected rooms via the circuit breaker to avoid electrical hazards and damage to your electronic devices. Only do this if you can reach the electrical panel without walking through the water.

- Shut off the source of the water via the main coming into your home/office. Again, the only attempt this is you can do so safely.

- Try to remove wood furniture, electrical appliances, paper objects, and other valuable items away from the affected area. You'll want to get them to a safe, dry place before they become irreversibly damaged. Then you will want to clean them off and dry them as quickly as possible.

Step 3 - Let the Professionals Help!

Once you, your family, and valuable are safe and out of the way, it's time to let the water damage restoration professionals help!