Legal Translation Services | Certified Document Translation | Certified & Rush Service

MIAMI, FL, US, October 26, 2020 -- TRANSLATION SERVICES MIAMI, ITU, offers a wide range of translation services for customers in the United States and elsewhere since 2017.
— CARLA SOTO
Since it is important to translate legal documents accurately, after considering the cultural context and the laws, we decided to specialize in legal translation.
Though the most frequently used languages for our translation services are Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Portuguese and Haitian Creole, we perform the translation in many more languages. We offer translation for almost all languages widely used worldwide.
The United States has immigrants from all over the world. People that speak many different languages.
Many of these immigrants are involved in immigration legal cases, where documents in foreign languages are produced and must be translated to become evidence. These documents may be financial, private property-related, educational records, wills, or court decisions. We offer legal translation and will quickly translate all these records, considering the differences in culture and context. All our translations are certified by the ITU's Team.
Our translators are affiliated with the American Translation Association, so our clients can be assured of the accuracy and quality of the work.
Many companies and organizations in the United States have customers, vendors, and business associates to them all over the world.
So in case of business disputes, documents in foreign languages like purchase orders, receipts, patents, agreements, minutes of the meeting may be produced in court or submitted to lawyers as evidence. Our experienced translators will translate the business documents into the desired language.
Usually English, quickly and accurately, so that the lawyer can get the information required for taking a decision. The translations will also be certified so that they can be submitted to the court as evidence.
We offer a free quote to any business or individual who requires our translation service. Anyone requiring our service should contact us by email or on phone at any time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so Customer may provide details of the documents which have to be translated.
We will analyze the requirement to provide a quote and also specify the time for delivery of the translated document.
If the quote is accepted, our professional translators will translate the documents and proofread to ensure that there are no mistakes.
After this, the documents are formatted and tested. The quality of the documents is checked, to ensure that it conforms to the standards before releasing the documents to customers.
Our services are used extensively by courts, law firms, businesses, and individuals. We can provide details of specific clients on request.
Just as a note, Translation Service Fort Lauderdale and Translation Services Tampa are receiving lots of translation requests from Lawyers managing Federal cases. Though there are a large number of firms offering translation services, most of them offer translation services in only a few languages. We are preferred since we translate documents from and into almost all the major languages, totaling 150 languages, so our clients do not have to deal with multiple agencies for their work. All the documents submitted to us remain confidential. Our prices are affordable and we can work based on our client's budget. Our business is rated A+ with the better business bureau (BBB+), so our clients can be assured they will get quality services.
