All Bighorn Sheep Hunting To Close In Hunting District 303

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Oct 26 08:24:09 MDT 2020

By order of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, hunting district 303, which includes portions of Park County, will be closed to all hunting of bighorn sheep, effective one-half hour after sunset on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district had been met.

To check Montana’s Bighorn Sheep harvest in quota areas go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.