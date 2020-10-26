Upper Nicola Band adopts newest mobile app technology to communicate with members

/EIN News/ -- SPAXMN (DOUGLAS LAKE), British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Nicola Band has started using a new mobile app to communicate with its members, both on and off reserve communities. Developed by Aivia Design and Technology Engineering, the app uses state-of-the-art technology to enable the delivery of content directly to users’ phones.



Upper Nicola Band’s administrators can now reach members instantly via push notifications with customized content such as news bulletins, health advisories, and event listings. Members can communicate back with administration through custom feedback forms and fillable surveys.

“UNB is working to improve communication with our members, and have developed our own app,” said Chief Harvey McLeod. “The app lets us reach people on demand. They become instantly informed, with no time lag. It’s a more reliable and simpler approach to communication, and our members will appreciate that.”

The app is available for immediate download for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Upper Nicola Band

Upper Nicola is located 45km east of Merritt and 90km south of Kamloops, British Columbia. It has a population of approximately 980 members, half living on over 30 thousand acres of reserve land.

Upper Nicola Band’s Mission Statement: Upper Nicola Ban is a proud, syilx community working together to promote suxwtxtem, teach our captikwl and committed to building foundations through en’owkin’wixw.

Upper Nicola’s Vision Statement: A strong flourishing community in harmony with our tmixw

Media Contact:

Collette Sunday, Band Administrator

admin@uppernicola.com

Phone: (250) 350-3342, ext 235

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6d09423-591b-4f47-b254-4c45b39d51c9