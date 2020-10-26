Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKee Brings Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour to South Kingstown

Office Activity Update - October 21, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Joe Viele of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce visited small businesses in Wakefield as part of the Lt. Governor's statewide Restore RI Small Business Grant Tour. They visited Pier Cleaners, Finishing Touches, All That Matters, Sheldon's Furniture, Meldgie's Rivers Edge Café, Masse Chevrolet, and DiStefano Construction.

The goal of the tour is to talk with small business owners about the pandemic and the impact it is having on their business. The Lt. Governor also encouraged small business owners to apply for the Restore RI grant program and offered his office's assistance to guide applicants through the process.

The Lt. Governor launched the tour in response to recent news that nearly $40M in funding is still available to small business owners through the Restore RI grant program.

