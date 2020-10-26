Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Anchor Ingredients to Acquire Barley Business and Production Assets from Dakota Dry Bean

Acquisition positions Anchor as the nation’s largest barley processor

/EIN News/ -- FARGO, N.D., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC (“Anchor”), a leading supplier of premium ingredients for the food and pet food industries, has acquired the barley business and related production assets from Dakota Dry Bean, Inc. The acquisition positions Anchor as one of the nation’s largest barley processors and bolsters the company’s processing capacity to facilitate added growth in its key markets.

The barley business and production assets are located in East Grand Forks, MN. The addition allows Anchor to both increase its processing capacity, as well as provide additional outlets for its farm-level partners across the region. The facility is capable of pearling and milling barley into premium ingredients for use in both the food and pet food markets.

Anchor has continued expanding its footprint since its inception in 2015. The increased capacity combined with new key customer and grower relationships will allow the business to accommodate additional growth in the coming years. Anchor Ingredients remains intently focused on food safety, quality control and premium ingredient processing for a diverse set of specialty grains and pulses, and is focused on solving some of the most complex supply chain issues facing the world’s largest food manufacturers.

For more information, please visit www.anchoringredients.com.

ABOUT ANCHOR INGREDIENTS CO.:
Anchor Ingredients Co., Inc. was founded in 2015 as a premium ingredient company supplying the food and pet food markets domestically and abroad.  The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota with five value-add processing plants across North Dakota and Montana, and sales offices in California, New Jersey, and Minnesota.  

Contact:
Madison Hausauer
madison.hausauer@flint-group.com

