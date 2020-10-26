Volatus Aerospace Welcomes New Director of Finance

Volatus announces the appointment of Abhinav Singhvi as Director of Finance

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, appoints Abhinav Singhvi to the position of Director of Finance.



Mr. Singhvi is a Finance & Investment professional with over 10 years of experience in Tech startups, Fortune 500 companies, and Venture Capital firms. He is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance & Economics), from Nagpur University in India and a Master of Business Administration from Schulich School of Business. Mr. Singhvi brings expertise in finance, M&A, financial modeling, and scaling startups to support the continuing rapid growth of the company.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Abhinav join the Volatus Aerospace leadership team," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "His background, experience, and entrepreneurial spirit makes Abhinav the perfect person to help oversee finance for Volatus Aerospace."



"I am very excited about joining Volatus Aerospace at a time of encouraging growth and increased focus on financial excellence," said Mr. Singhvi. "With attention to execution excellence across all of their brands, I am convinced that Volatus is well positioned to grow its business in Canada and the Americas."

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus has joined forces with the world leading drone company DJI in a strategic channel partner agreement.

SOURCE Volatus Aerospace Corp.

