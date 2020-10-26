CDPHP Medicare Plans Highest Rated in New York State on U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are the highest rated in New York state and among the highest in the country on the 2021 Medicare Advantage honor roll.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans recently received 4.5 (HMO) and 5 out of 5 (PPO) Stars, respectively.

“At CDPHP, our Medicare Advantage plans are synonymous with high quality and superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Recognitions such as this reflect why more and more Capital Region residents are choosing CDPHP for peace of mind and great coverage.” added Bennett.

CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:

No. 1 in the Nation for Federal Employee Health Benefits, 2019 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment

Best Companies to Work for in New York for the twelfth consecutive year, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

New for 2021

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

$0 PCP office visits and $0 mail-order for hundreds of generic medications.

for hundreds of generic medications. $0 cost-share for telemedicine services through Doctor On Demand.

through Doctor On Demand. 12 acupuncture visits during a period of 90 days for chronic low back pain, and up to 10 visits for any diagnosis at a 50 percent coinsurance of the Medicare allowed amount.

and up to 10 visits for any diagnosis at a 50 percent coinsurance of the Medicare allowed amount. Two hearing aids for a low, fixed copayment each.

A digital smoking cessation program at a $0 copayment.

at a $0 copayment. 14 meals over seven days (two meals per day) from a CDPHP-approved provider at a $0 copayment following an inpatient hospital stay.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2020.

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

