EvoNexus and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Team to Accelerate Growth of Wireless and IoT Startups

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvoNexus, a leading non-profit technology incubator, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty semiconductor foundry, today announced their collaboration to accelerate the growth of semiconductor startups developing breakthrough products in wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT). EvoNexus has extensive history and success incubating startups across the wireless ecosystem.

GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. As one of the leading innovators of SOI-based technology, GF’s solutions deliver greater bandwidth, ultra-low power, higher levels of integration, and lower latency for scalable and reliable applications that are fundamental to smart, connected IoT and wireless connectivity markets. Specifically, GF and their customers, along with the products they develop, will have a foundational impact on the emerging global 5G ecosystem. Through access to this technical expertise and these cutting-edge technologies, EvoNexus’ partners will be further empowered to develop new solutions and will speed their time to market.

“We are excited to collaborate with EvoNexus to drive innovation and bring disruptive products to market,” said Dr. Bami Bastani, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure at GF. "EvoNexus’ proven incubation program and corporate partnerships that include Qualcomm, Murata, pSemi, TDK InvenSense and Viasat, coupled with GF's differentiated, feature rich solutions will enable promising semiconductor startups to build innovative products that will help connect and power the digital world."

“5G, IoT, Telemedicine, Industry 4.0, AI, Smart Homes and AgTech represent opportunities where an early stage venture can establish a beachhead in nascent markets,” said Dr. Jim Cable, CTO of EvoNexus. “The GlobalFoundries and EvoNexus collaboration will provide innovators with differentiated solutions, while reducing the cost of product development and speed time to a market window that is fleeting.”

“GlobalFoundries manufacturing and technology access provides a key element as EvoNexus launches an outreach to locate and assist early stage semiconductor ventures regardless of their location,” said Rory Moore, CEO and Co-founder of EvoNexus and Co-founder of Peregrine Semiconductor & Silicon Wave. “Access to high quality chip manufacturing has never been more difficult with the major OEMs consuming most of the global capacity. GlobalFoundries recognizes that semiconductor design innovation often comes from a startup. EvoNexus and GlobalFoundries provide an ideal partnership for breakthrough designs that make IoT and 5G a reality.”

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com .

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%. Since the incubator's formation in 2010, EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre-exit valuation and 28 acquisitions. Of the 230+ startups incubated, 19 have been of the semiconductor sector with 5 of them becoming acquired. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit evonexus.org .

