Assure Holdings Promotes Craig Caviness to Vice President of Corporate Development

Will Lead Business Development for Company’s Hospital Offering

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has promoted Craig Caviness to vice president of corporate development from his former role as eastern U.S. territory director. In his new position, Caviness will be responsible for directing all aspects of the Company’s hospital offering, through which Assure will provide outsourced IONM services for entire medical facilities. In addition, Caviness will serve as a team member on Assure’s mergers and acquisitions, research and innovation and operational performance teams.



“Craig’s wide experience in the healthcare space has been instrumental in providing a broad perspective that has driven contributions across the Company’s organic growth initiatives,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Craig’s primary function in his expanded role will be advancing the Company’s proposition to hospitals for outsourcing their IONM service needs to Assure. We anticipate winning these larger deals that could generate thousands of procedures annually as many hospitals transition to outsourcing IONM, which for them is a non-core service and a cost center. We believe that under Craig’s leadership, Assure’s hospital offering will be an important growth driver in 2021 and beyond.”

A doctor of chiropractic and highly experienced intraoperative neurophysiologist technologist, Caviness joined Assure in 2018. In this role, he has been responsible for clinical operations in half of the markets within Assure’s eight state operational footprint and has driven business development including account initiation and support. Prior to joining Assure he worked as a regional president at IONM provider Medsurant Health where Caviness oversaw a team of clinical supervisors, recruited technologists, optimized clinical operations and was an instrumental team member in driving corporate development initiatives relating to mergers and acquisitions, high opportunity targeting and sales. Caviness graduated from the State University of New York at Albany with a bachelor of science in biology, earned a doctor of chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College and is pursuing a master’s of business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

On his appointment, Caviness commented, “It’s exciting to be part of Assure’s leadership team as the Company enters a new phase of expansion. I am focused on helping Assure achieve its objectives with our hospital offering as my primary area of focus.”

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to: comments with respect to strategies; expectations; planned operations; future actions of the Company; the Company’s growth potential; the ability of the Company to win larger contracts to provide its services to hospitals and that these larger contracts will generate thousands of IONM procedures on an annual basis; that the appointment of Caviness will allow Assure to expand its hospital offering; and that Assure’s hospital offering will be an important growth driver in 2021 and beyond. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general, that the Company’s actions taken during the COVID-19 health crisis will be effective, the Company’s ability to continue to expand into other markets, the Company may not realize its growth potential, the Company may not win larger contracts to provide its services to hospitals and these larger contracts may not generate thousands of IONM procedures on an annual basis, the appointment of Caviness may not allow Assure to expand its hospital offering, Assure’s hospital offering may not be an important growth driver in 2021 and beyond, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-720-287-3093

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com