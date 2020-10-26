Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 2, 2020

Management to host conference call

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 9459728. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; a potential royalty stream from seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and major depressive disorder; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

